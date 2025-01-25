Tim Godfrey & Israel Houghton Featuring Greatman Takit Deliver “Glory” – A Powerful Praise Anthem

Tim Godfrey, known for his soul-stirring music with hit songs like “My Daddy” and “Big God,” is back with a fresh release – ‘Glory.” This time, he’s teamed up with American gospel singer Israel Houghton and rising star Greatman Takit to deliver a song that lifts hearts and celebrates God’s eternal glory.

The official music video is an explosion of energy, faith, and celebration. Throughout, we see people dancing and rejoicing, creating an atmosphere that perfectly matches the song’s powerful message. The lyrics highlight God’s greatness – from His role as the “Author of Life” to His unchanging nature as “the Beginning and the End.”

Check out the music video below: