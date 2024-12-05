Tim Godfrey & the Fearless Community Express Gratitude in “My Daddy” Video

As the year winds down, Tim Godfrey and the Fearless Community are reminding us of the importance of gratitude with their new music video for “My Daddy.”

In the video, the group, all dressed in white, come together to sing about God’s love and care. Lyrics like “My Daddy you too sabi, look how you turn my life around,” and “Our Father, he get why we dey call you Father,” remind us of God’s blessings and faithfulness.

“My Daddy” is the perfect soundtrack for reflecting on the year, giving thanks, and remembering the countless ways God has been there for us.

Watch below: