Tim Godfrey & the Fearless Community Express Gratitude in “My Daddy” Video

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Funke Akindele’s Speech as UNAIDS Ambassador is Equal Parts Humour & Advocacy | We Love it!

Wizkid's "Troubled Mind" Performance at the British Fashion Awards Was Everything!

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make the Perfect Zobo This Holiday

Nellys Kreations’ Crab & Rice Recipe Will Make Your Taste Buds Dance

Watch the Trailer for Laju Iren’s "Danfo and the Rose" Starring Sunshine Rosman & Michael Dappa

Festive Fashion Fiesta: Celebrate the Season with Colourful Looks Inspired by These 10 BellaStylistas

Published

1 min ago

 on

As the year winds down, Tim Godfrey and the Fearless Community are reminding us of the importance of gratitude with their new music video for “My Daddy.”

In the video, the group, all dressed in white, come together to sing about God’s love and care. Lyrics like “My Daddy you too sabi, look how you turn my life around,” and “Our Father, he get why we dey call you Father,” remind us of God’s blessings and faithfulness.

“My Daddy” is the perfect soundtrack for reflecting on the year, giving thanks, and remembering the countless ways God has been there for us.

Watch below:

 

