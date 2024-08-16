Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & Moses Bliss Celebrate Divine Blessings in New Single "Evidence"

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage Perform "One Heart" in New Lyric Video for "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo & Chioma Jesus Celebrate the Goodness of God in "Too Many Reasons"

BN TV Music

Watch Crayon Perform His New Romantic Single "Tete"

BN TV Music

Olamide, Asake & Fireboy DML Light Up the Screen with "Uptown Disco" Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Thrilling Teaser for Omoni Oboli's "The Uprising: Wives On Strike"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Guinness World Records Names Brian Nwana as the New Record Holder for Most Fast Food Restaurants Visited in 24 Hours

BN TV Scoop

Life After #BBNaija: Ndi Nne Talk About Their Unexpected Eviction, Family Dynamics & Future Plans

Beauty BN TV

Chidimma Adetshina Accepts Invitation to Compete in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

BN TV

Tim Godfrey & Moses Bliss Celebrate Divine Blessings in New Single “Evidence”

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Tim Godfrey has released his latest single, “Evidence,” featuring fellow gospel artist Moses Bliss, alongside an inspiring music video.

Rooted in gratitude, “Evidence” is a powerful song that reflects on God’s abundant blessings, celebrating the undeniable signs of His presence in our lives. The track is driven by energetic AfroGospel beats, blending the signature styles of both Tim and Moses.

The catchy and uplifting chorus, “Evidence full everywhere,” resonates throughout, leaving listeners with a deep sense of appreciation and joy.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Farida Yahya: How Empathy Improves Effective Leadership in a Workplace

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians Are The Real Turning Point Generation

Victor Bello’s Almajiri Scholar Scheme is Changing The Lives of Children in Jos

Adebola Williams Celebrates Mentor Kola Adesina on His 60th Birthday

The Rising of Nigeria’s Tennis Player, Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php