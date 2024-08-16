Tim Godfrey & Moses Bliss Celebrate Divine Blessings in New Single “Evidence”

Tim Godfrey has released his latest single, “Evidence,” featuring fellow gospel artist Moses Bliss, alongside an inspiring music video.

Rooted in gratitude, “Evidence” is a powerful song that reflects on God’s abundant blessings, celebrating the undeniable signs of His presence in our lives. The track is driven by energetic AfroGospel beats, blending the signature styles of both Tim and Moses.

The catchy and uplifting chorus, “Evidence full everywhere,” resonates throughout, leaving listeners with a deep sense of appreciation and joy.

Watch below: