Ric Hassani Brings “Love & Romance” to Life in an Emotional Video

Fresh off the release of the acoustic version of his love single “Love & Romance,” Ric Hassani treats fans to the official video.

Directed by Olu The Wave, the visual story opens with Ric and his muse, Omotola, portrayed by the fashion model Favour, seeking refuge from the rain. Their love story unfolds with tension as they begin plotting an escape—Omotola’s father, a feared figure, stands in the way of their union.

“Love & Romance” is a poetic expression of unwavering devotion and passion between two souls fighting for their love against all odds.

Watch the video below: