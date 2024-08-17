Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Brings "Love & Romance" to Life in an Emotional Video

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & Moses Bliss Celebrate Divine Blessings in New Single "Evidence"

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage Perform "One Heart" in New Lyric Video for "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo & Chioma Jesus Celebrate the Goodness of God in "Too Many Reasons"

BN TV Music

Watch Crayon Perform His New Romantic Single "Tete"

BN TV Music

Olamide, Asake & Fireboy DML Light Up the Screen with "Uptown Disco" Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Thrilling Teaser for Omoni Oboli's "The Uprising: Wives On Strike"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Guinness World Records Names Brian Nwana as the New Record Holder for Most Fast Food Restaurants Visited in 24 Hours

BN TV Scoop

Life After #BBNaija: Ndi Nne Talk About Their Unexpected Eviction, Family Dynamics & Future Plans

BN TV

Ric Hassani Brings “Love & Romance” to Life in an Emotional Video

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Fresh off the release of the acoustic version of his love single “Love & Romance,” Ric Hassani treats fans to the official video.

Directed by Olu The Wave, the visual story opens with Ric and his muse, Omotola, portrayed by the fashion model Favour, seeking refuge from the rain. Their love story unfolds with tension as they begin plotting an escape—Omotola’s father, a feared figure, stands in the way of their union.

Love & Romance” is a poetic expression of unwavering devotion and passion between two souls fighting for their love against all odds.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php