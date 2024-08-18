Stephanie Coker & Bolanle Olukanni Dish on Self-Care with Osas Ighodaro on “Spa With Osas”

In Episode 8 of “Spa With Osas,” media personalities Stephanie Coker and Bolanle Olukanni join host Osas Ighodaro for a rejuvenating experience at Neubelle Med and Wellness Centre.

The trio engages in a lively discussion about their self-care routines, with Bolanle sharing that travel is her ultimate form of self-love—a sentiment Stephanie wholeheartedly agrees with.

Before diving into their spa treatments, the ladies are given an exclusive tour by Tolu, the spa’s owner, who walks them through various rooms, including the treatment, hammam, scrub, massage, and IV therapy rooms.

Watch below: