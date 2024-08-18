Connect with us

BN TV Living

Stephanie Coker & Bolanle Olukanni Dish on Self-Care with Osas Ighodaro on “Spa With Osas”

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

Black Girl Magic: Jackie Aina Shines at White House Creator Conference

BN TV Living

Shola Ogudu Reflects on Parenting, Tough Love & Life with a Teenager in “Mums Next Door”

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Brings "Love & Romance" to Life in an Emotional Video

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & Moses Bliss Celebrate Divine Blessings in New Single "Evidence"

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage Perform "One Heart" in New Lyric Video for "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo & Chioma Jesus Celebrate the Goodness of God in "Too Many Reasons"

BN TV Music

Watch Crayon Perform His New Romantic Single "Tete"

BN TV Music

Olamide, Asake & Fireboy DML Light Up the Screen with "Uptown Disco" Music Video

BN TV

Stephanie Coker & Bolanle Olukanni Dish on Self-Care with Osas Ighodaro on “Spa With Osas”

Avatar photo

Published

10 hours ago

 on

In Episode 8 of “Spa With Osas,” media personalities Stephanie Coker and Bolanle Olukanni join host Osas Ighodaro for a rejuvenating experience at Neubelle Med and Wellness Centre.

The trio engages in a lively discussion about their self-care routines, with Bolanle sharing that travel is her ultimate form of self-love—a sentiment Stephanie wholeheartedly agrees with.

Before diving into their spa treatments, the ladies are given an exclusive tour by Tolu, the spa’s owner, who walks them through various rooms, including the treatment, hammam, scrub, massage, and IV therapy rooms.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php