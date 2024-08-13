Ric Hassani Drops an Acoustic Version of His Romantic Song “Love & Romance”

Singer-songwriter Ric Hassani breathes new life into his latest single, “Love & Romance,” with an acoustic rendition.

“Love & Romance” is a romantic ode expressing deep affection and commitment between two lovers. The lyrics depict a relationship filled with chemistry and a strong emotional connection, where the presence of the loved one brings joy, excitement, and a sense of completeness. The song emphasises the unbreakable bond between the two, with Ric Hassani reassuring his partner that nothing can come between them or stop his love.

Watch the acoustic version below: