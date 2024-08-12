Dr Dolor Releases New Album “Echoes of Endurance” with Visuals for “See Finish” feat KPee

Connect with us

Dr Dolor unveils his third studio album, “Echoes of Endurance,” along with the visuals for “See Finish,” a standout track featuring KPee. This album follows his 2023 release “What A Time to Bee Alive” and his 2020 debut “Unexpected.”

“Echoes of Endurance” is a 15-track collection that delves deep into raw emotions, love stories, and life lessons, capturing the essence of resilience. The album opens with “Asemota,” a powerful anthem that sets the tone for the journey ahead. “Do for Love” dives into the extremes we go to for love, while “See Finish” is an infectious track designed to dominate the dancefloor. “Jo Fumi” offers smooth R&B vibes with a romantic flair, and “Amebo” brings a nostalgic touch, sampling the late Bayo Ade, and throwing it back to the late ’80s and early ’90s.

The album continues to showcase Africa’s vibrant culture through tracks like “Sarafina,” “Mumbai,” “Solace,” “Lagos Party,” “Mindful,” “Kilometer,” “Tonight,” “I Kid You Not,” and “Shalewa,” each celebrating the richness of the continent’s sound.

Watch the video for “See Finish” below:

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

