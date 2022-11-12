Music
Dr Dolor & Singah Celebrate Victory With New Single “Winner”
Popular entertainment executive and artist, Dr Dolor, returns with his very first single of 2022 by combining forces with Nigerian superstar, Singah, to deliver a potential hit, “Winner,” off the soon-to-be-released sophomore album by Dr Dolor, “What A Time To Bee Alive.”
On the Amapiano-infused “Winner” track, Dr Dolor talks about the essence of spoiling his woman and protecting her by all means, while Singah comes through with a melodious hook, synthesised by lovely African drums.
This is one for the Afrobeats record books!
