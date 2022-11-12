Connect with us

Music

Dr Dolor & Singah Celebrate Victory With New Single "Winner"

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Nanle - On a Base to Score

BN TV Music

Tomi Thomas Delivers a Captivating Performance of "Waiting" | Watch

Music Scoop

Asake, Tems, Burna Boy & Rema Among Nominees for 2022 MOBO Awards

Music

Jaido P teams up with Carter Efe in this hilarious episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Events Music News Promotions

Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022 is upon us | Here's what you need to know

Music

New Music: Maleek Berry - My Way

Music

Rihanna Shares New Single “Born Again” from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" | Listen

Music

New Music: Timaya - Sweet Us

Music

New Music: The Cavemen. - Adaugo

Music

Dr Dolor & Singah Celebrate Victory With New Single “Winner”

Published

24 seconds ago

 on

Popular entertainment executive and artist, Dr Dolor, returns with his very first single of 2022 by combining forces with Nigerian superstar, Singah, to deliver a potential hit, “Winner,” off the soon-to-be-released sophomore album by Dr Dolor, “What A Time To Bee Alive.”

On the Amapiano-infused “Winner” track, Dr Dolor talks about the essence of spoiling his woman and protecting her by all means, while Singah comes through with a melodious hook, synthesised by lovely African drums.

This is one for the Afrobeats record books!

Listen to the track below:

Stream it here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: Opening the Floodgates – Exploring the Impact of the 2022 Floods in Nigeria

Be Transformed with the Catalyst: Why You Need to Know your Strengths

Dennis Isong: The Dynamism of Real Estate Investment

BN Book Review: Learning How to Learn in A-to-Z Ways by Abiola Nurtures | Review by The BookLady NG

Celebrities’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Premiere Slay – Or Not!
css.php