Dr Dolor features Oxlade, BNXN, Seun Kuti & Blaqbonez on “What A Time To Bee Alive” Album

2 hours ago

2 years after dropping his debut album, “Unexpected,” Dr Dolor returns with his sophomore album, “What A Time To Bee Alive.”

The 18-track album was specially curated by Dr Dolor alongside some of the best hands in the Afrobeats scene and features Seun Kuti, Oxlade, BNXN fka Buju, The Cavemen, Blaqbonez, Singah, and many more talented acts.

Dr Dolor

With an array of talented producers on display on this project, Dr Dolor showcases musical growth and artistic finesse in coming up with potentially one of the best Afrobeats albums of 2022, a major proof that the success of his debut album was no fluke.

Dr Dolor’s message with this album is just as clear as the title. In his own words, “All the hate, all the talk, both the good and the bad, has got me to this stage in my career, and I love it. Working on this album, I felt jitters every time I stepped the boot. They asked, and I delivered, “What A Time To Bee Alive.”

Listen:

Stream the album here.

