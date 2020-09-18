Connect with us

Dr Dolor’s Album “Unexpected” is a Vibe

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dr Dolor Entertainment head honcho Osadolor Asemota, popularly known as Dr Dolor finally puts out his highly anticipated debut album ‘Unexpected“.
The album follows up his lead single “I Go Pay” with the visuals featuring BBNaija Winner Mercy “Lambo” Eke. This amazing body of work explores different genres and sounds, making sure that there’s something for everyone.
The 14-track album has guest features from DDE artistes like Teni coming through on “Love“. HotkidAfin OshaNikita and Ryan Omo. The DDE all Stars also came together to deliver on “Prosperity“.
Writing credits go to KlemSuppa and the DDE all stars, while production accolades go to Tayoristar4TunezJasynthsSuppa and Magic. Sound engineering was done by Milla Mix.
Stream the album below:
BellaNaija.com

