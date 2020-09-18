Cracker Mallo’s EP “A Friendly Introduction To Saund” is Here

Producer, singer and songwriter Cracker Mallo has released his much anticipated EP “A Friendly Introduction To Saund“.

Cracker Mallo is known for his serial hits like Olamide‘s “Pawon“, Jealous“, “Feel” and “Omo Ologo“, all from Fireboy DML’s debut solo album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps“.

He first released the track “Wickedest Wyne” which also features Fireboy DML ahead of the EP.

All the tracks on “A Friendly Introduction To Saund” were produced by Cracker Mallo and mastered by Robin Hunt and Isa Azier. The EP also holds features from Olamide, DJ Enimoney and DJ Neptune.

Stream the EP below:

Paradise feat. DJ Enimoney

The Hardest feat. DJ Neptune

Palanshe feat. Olamide

Wickedest Wyne feat. Fireboy DML

Do Better