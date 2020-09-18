Connect with us

Music

New Video: BOJ feat. Mr Eazi & Davido - Abracadabra

Music

New Video: Fireboy DML - Friday Feeling

Music

New Music: Bankulli feat. Hiro - Gbemiro (Remix)

Music

New Music: Dunnie feat. Oxlade - Overdose (Remix)

Music

Alicia Keys just dropped a New Album "Alicia" (there's a Diamond Platnumz feature)

Music

New Music: Misterkay - Funmilayo

Music

New Music + Video: DJ Neptune feat. Runda - Bembe

Music

New Music: Tems - Damages

Music

Remykid Has Released his New EP "On The Radar" - Listen

Music

New Music: Darey feat. Patoranking - Jojo

Music

New Video: BOJ feat. Mr Eazi & Davido – Abracadabra

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Alte pioneer BOJ has drawn on two of the biggest African stars on the planet, Mr Eazi and Davido, to lay down a summer jam destined for instant classic status titled “Abracadabra“.

BOJ opens the track by weaving a spell over the object of his affection, (hence the ‘Abracadabra’ of the title). Davido then jumps in with an endlessly catchy hook that’s set to shut down dances from Lagos to London, with Mr Eazi coming through to lace the second verse with his inimitably melodic flow. The end result is three artists at the top of their game.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here’s How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Damilola O: Why Living Alone is the Best Decision You Will Ever Make

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

We Actually Need to Do Something About the Adulterated Foods in Our Markets

Advertisement
css.php