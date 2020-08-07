New Music: Cracker Mallo & Fireboy DML – “Wickedest Wyne”

Hit maker and producer Cracker Mallo collaborates with YBNL star Fireboy DML on a new song titled “Wickedest Wyne“.

This is the duo’s most recent collaboration after hits like “Jealous“, “Feel” and “Omo Ologo“, all off Fireboy DML’s debut solo album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps“.

Cracker Mallo also recently got nominated for the Soundcity MVP awards, and he has come again to spice up our weekend with another dance tune.

Listen to the track below: