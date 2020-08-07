New Music + Video: Cardi B feat. Megan The Stallion – “WAP”

Cardi B has released the audio and video of her highly anticipated single, “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

This will be the first time the two rappers are collaborating on a track and we are absolutely here for it!

“WAP” is Cardi B’s first single since “Press” in 2019, and Megan’s first collaboration since the recent shooting incident.

“WAP”‘s video, directed by Colin Tilley features beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and singer Normani.

Watch the video below:

Listen to the audio below: