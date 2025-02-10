Ayra Starr’s Cooking Something Sweet | “All The Love” Drops Tomorrow

Three weeks ago, we talked about how Ayra Starr first stepped onto the scene and got everyone listening. From posting covers online to dropping hits back-to-back, she has stayed consistent and kept her sound fresh.

Now, she’s back with “All The Love,” dropping tomorrow, just in time for Valentine’s. The sabi girl knows how to set the mood, and this one lands at the perfect moment.

She’s serving looks too, rocking a bold cropped leather jacket that adds just the right amount of edge. and her hair? It’s laid and flawless, because when does Ayra ever miss?

One thing is certain: tomorrow, we press play.