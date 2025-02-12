Cardi B Rocks Nigerian Designer Mowalola in Striking Silver Silhouette

Cardi B embraces Nigerian fashion in a striking Mowalola fit, proving once again that she’s always ahead of the style curve. The edgy silhouette, and signature Mowalola aesthetic make this look an instant showstopper.

This is not the first time the super star is embracing Nigerian fashion, as she has been seen in Hanifa‘s Fall 2023 collection. From Lagos to the global stage, Nigerian designers continue to make waves, and Cardi is right there championing the movement. We love to see it!