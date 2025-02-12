Connect with us

Style

Cardi B Rocks Nigerian Designer Mowalola in Striking Silver Silhouette

Inspired Living Style

Kaliné Joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign to Honour “Mothers & Makers”

Style

Let's Cast The Spotlight on the Best Denim Outfits That Turned Heads

Style

Here’s How to Make Brown Your New Power Colour, According to Jackie Aina

Beauty Style

Did Anita Ukah’s Black Tie Look Steal the Show at "Reel Love" Premiere?

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Veekee James & Femi Atere Went All Out in Style for Their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Style

Grammy Winning Tems Made a Fashion Statement in Metallic Jacket at Knicks vs. Celtics Game

Style

Nigerian Designers Are Taking Over NYFW 2025 | Here’s Who to Watch

Style

Khloe’s Look is the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Style Inspiration—And It's Not Red

Beauty Music Style

Yemi Alade Drops a Red-Hot Look for Valentine's Season | See Photos

Style

Cardi B Rocks Nigerian Designer Mowalola in Striking Silver Silhouette

This is not the first time the super star is embracing Nigerian fashion…
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Cardi B embraces Nigerian fashion in a striking Mowalola fit, proving once again that she’s always ahead of the style curve. The edgy silhouette, and signature Mowalola aesthetic make this look an instant showstopper.

This is not the first time the super star is embracing Nigerian fashion, as she has been seen in Hanifa‘s Fall 2023 collection.  From Lagos to the global stage, Nigerian designers continue to make waves, and Cardi is right there championing the movement. We love to see it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php