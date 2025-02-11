Connect with us

Style

Here’s How to Make Brown Your New Power Colour, According to Jackie Aina

Beauty Style

Did Anita Ukah’s Black Tie Look Steal the Show at "Reel Love" Premiere?

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Veekee James & Femi Atere Went All Out in Style for Their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Style

Grammy Winning Tems Made a Fashion Statement in Metallic Jacket at Knicks vs. Celtics Game

Style

Nigerian Designers Are Taking Over NYFW 2025 | Here’s Who to Watch

Style

Khloe’s Look is the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Style Inspiration—And It's Not Red

Beauty Music Style

Yemi Alade Drops a Red-Hot Look for Valentine's Season | See Photos

Style Sweet Spot

Beyoncé's Grammys Photo Dump with Blue Ivy & Jay Z Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Style

Doechii’s Deconstructed Power Suit at the Grammys Will Have Us Talking for a Long Time

Style

From Yemi Alade’s Regal Glam to Lojay’s Classic Look – Grammy Fashion Moments We Can’t Forget

Style

Here’s How to Make Brown Your New Power Colour, According to Jackie Aina

From a form-fitting leather top to high-waisted pants, see how she rocks the rich hue and proves brown is the new black.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Jackie Aina/Instagram

You’ve got to love the colour brown, right? Especially when it beautifully complements melanin-rich skin. There’s this misconception that brown can make brown-skinned people look darker or dull, but let’s throw that idea out the window. Jackie Aina just proved us wrong with her stunning brown monochrome look at New York Fashion Week.

She absolutely nailed the chocolate brown vibe with a form-fitting leather top featuring a corset design, paired with an oversized leather jacket with wide lapels. Her high-waisted trousers pulled everything together perfectly. And of course, she accessorised with brown gloves, a matching clutch, and a chic brown scarf around her neck.

So, whether it’s chocolate, beige, light brown, or dark brown, brown is definitely a colour that can be rocked in all its shades. Trust Jackie to show us how it’s done.

Check out more photos below for the full look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Asamoah (@jackieaina)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php