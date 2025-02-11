Here’s How to Make Brown Your New Power Colour, According to Jackie Aina

You’ve got to love the colour brown, right? Especially when it beautifully complements melanin-rich skin. There’s this misconception that brown can make brown-skinned people look darker or dull, but let’s throw that idea out the window. Jackie Aina just proved us wrong with her stunning brown monochrome look at New York Fashion Week.

She absolutely nailed the chocolate brown vibe with a form-fitting leather top featuring a corset design, paired with an oversized leather jacket with wide lapels. Her high-waisted trousers pulled everything together perfectly. And of course, she accessorised with brown gloves, a matching clutch, and a chic brown scarf around her neck.

So, whether it’s chocolate, beige, light brown, or dark brown, brown is definitely a colour that can be rocked in all its shades. Trust Jackie to show us how it’s done.

Check out more photos below for the full look