Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week 2025

The 9th edition of Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week (NSFDW) concluded on December 20, 2025, at GAC Motors, Victoria Island, marking another defining milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s fashion ecosystem. The event was hosted by Precious Dede, first runner-up of Big Brother Season 10, alongside Toyosi Sanni. Spanning three days during Lagos’ peak creative season, NSFDW 2025 once again reaffirmed its position as one of Africa’s premier launchpad for emerging fashion talent.

This year’s edition brought together industry leaders, stylists, buyers, and fashion enthusiasts to experience the future of African fashion through the work of 16 designers: Tomi Ifebogun, Konvetti, Zully, Iwari, Elizabeth Tobi, Sayo Biyi, Nectarvie, Fiooba, Kóndó, Estaz, Threadsmen, Kush Atelier, Swish Vogue, Needlethreads, D. Odewole, and Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute. Their collections spanned a rich spectrum—from heritage-inspired couture to experimental streetwear—reflecting the depth, diversity, and confidence of Nigeria’s next generation of creatives.

A highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Johnny Walker Blonde Most Creative Designer, awarded to Estaz, and the Johnny Walker Blonde Viewers’ Choice Award, won by Konvetti. Each recipient received a cash prize of ₦1,000,000, alongside a fully sponsored showcase at New York Fashion Week and Dallas Fashion Week 2026, providing a critical gateway to international exposure. The Most Creative Designer category was adjudicated by a respected panel of judges: Josh Amor, Kola Kuddus, and Rhoda Ebun.

True to its mission of holistic talent development, NSFDW 2025 extended beyond the runway with an intensive workshop and masterclass series. This year’s sessions featured a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, including Sheye Oladejo (Founder, Sheye Oladejo), Damilola Ademilokun (Founder, Obsidian Advisory Africa), Fiyin Ogunlesi (Founder, Regal Stone Capital), Samuel Ekpemede (BD Lead, Risevest), Bernice Ofunre Asein (Founder, Fashion Law Institute Africa), Sonaon Cadmus (Fashion Educator), and Rhoda Aguonigho (Executive Director, Lhaude Africa). Together, they equipped young creatives with practical insights into sustainability, brand positioning, fashion law, and the financial structures required to build scalable fashion businesses.

Reflecting on the platform’s impact, Abiola Orimolade, Founder of NSFDW, shared:

“NSFDW is more than a fashion week—it is an ecosystem designed to discover, nurture, and elevate Nigeria’s next generation of designers. Beyond the runway, we are intentionally equipping creatives with the tools, knowledge, and global exposure needed to shape the future of Africa’s creative economy.”

The 2025 edition also served as a moment of appreciation for long-standing partners and industry figures who have championed the platform since its inception. Honorees included Sola Oyebade (Founder, Mahogany International), Dr. Akin Faminu, Pamilerin Adegoke, Kola Kuddus, Sola Babatunde, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, and Chris Oputa, in recognition of their continued support and influence within the industry.

Blessing Eleh, Creative Director of Bibilawrence and a 2014 NSFDW cohort designer, served as the Goodwill Ambassador for NSFDW 2025, embodying the platform’s vision of long-term growth, excellence, and global relevance.

The success of NSFDW 2025 was made possible through the collective support of its sponsors and partners, including BlackNBold Group (Founders), House of Tara (Official Beauty Partner), Lush Hair (Official Hair Partner), GAC Motors, Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute, Majen, Johnnie Walker Blonde, Neys Accessories and Kaypee Footwears.

With alumni now showcasing on international platforms such as Dallas Fashion Week and beyond, NSFDW continues to bridge local talent with global opportunity. As it celebrates nine years of impact, Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week reaffirms its position as one of Africa’s most influential fashion launchpad—proving that for the next generation of Nigerian designers, the world is truly their runway.

About Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week (NSFDW)

Founded in 2013, Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week (NSFDW) is a pioneering platform committed to discovering, developing, and promoting emerging fashion designers across Nigeria. Through high-visibility showcases, professional mentorship, and access to international fashion markets, NSFDW plays a vital role in shaping the future of African fashion.

