Akin Faminu Proves Denim Doesn’t Have to Be Basic with This Bold Statement Outfit
Gentlemen, for today’s Denim Tuesday inspiration, style icon Akin Faminu shows exactly how far denim can go. He steps out in a full denim look that balances structure, proportion, and presence. Bold, deliberate, and unmistakably his style.
The denim jacket is strong and structured, with contrast stitching adding subtle detail. The barrel-leg trousers are the real statement. Wide, curved, and exaggerated, they challenge the traditional denim fit while maintaining a sense of proportion and control. This is not everyday denim, and that is the point.
Paired with black boots and a wide-brim hat, the look stays clean and controlled while making a statement.
Check out the full photos below
