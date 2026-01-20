Connect with us

Akin Faminu Proves Denim Doesn't Have to Be Basic with This Bold Statement Outfit

6 hours ago

Photo credit: akinfaminu/Instagram

Gentlemen, for today’s Denim Tuesday inspiration, style icon Akin Faminu shows exactly how far denim can go. He steps out in a full denim look that balances structure, proportion, and presence. Bold, deliberate, and unmistakably his style.

The denim jacket is strong and structured, with contrast stitching adding subtle detail. The barrel-leg trousers are the real statement. Wide, curved, and exaggerated, they challenge the traditional denim fit while maintaining a sense of proportion and control. This is not everyday denim, and that is the point.

Paired with black boots and a wide-brim hat, the look stays clean and controlled while making a statement.

