Connect with us

Style

Agu.ng Expands Its Fashion Story: New Stores, New Women’s Wear Line

Scoop Style

Akin Faminu Proves Denim Doesn’t Have to Be Basic with This Bold Statement Outfit

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Wunmi Mosaku Is Giving Glow, Glam and All the Yellow Vibes

Scoop Style

Olandria Carthen Turns the Golden Globes Green With Envy

Scoop Style

Tems’ White Bodycon Dress in Dave’s “Raindance” Video Deserves a Second Look

Events Style

TofadFashion Delivers Stunning December 2025 Orders for Jtaphrique and Shines at London Fashion Awards

Events Style

Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week 2025

Scoop Style

Every Look That Mattered at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

Scoop Style

We’re Taking Monday Style Inspiration from Zlatan and Davita Lamai

Music Style

Asake Pulled Up to His South Africa Show in Tan Corduroy and Platform Boots

Style

Agu.ng Expands Its Fashion Story: New Stores, New Women’s Wear Line

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Agu.ng, a premium fashion retail brand, has announced the opening of two new stores at Landmark Boulevard, Victoria Island, and Ikenga Mall, Awka, strengthening its presence across Nigeria with over 8 locations nationwide. 

Known for its refined men’s essentials, Agu.ng is also unveiling a new chapter with the introduction of women’s wear, thoughtfully designed with the same commitment to quality, fit, and sophistication. 

Beloved bestsellers like the Inzane briefs and the Agu & Sons Ltd collection—featuring belts, loafers, and cargo shorts- continue to define the brand’s effortless approach to modern style. 

With a beautifully designed, easy-to-use online store, Agu.ng makes it simple to shop premium fashion whether you’re visiting in person or browsing online.

The goal isn’t just expansion; it’s meaningful evolution.

 

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php