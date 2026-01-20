Style
Agu.ng Expands Its Fashion Story: New Stores, New Women’s Wear Line
Agu.ng, a premium fashion retail brand, has announced the opening of two new stores at Landmark Boulevard, Victoria Island, and Ikenga Mall, Awka, strengthening its presence across Nigeria with over 8 locations nationwide.
Known for its refined men’s essentials, Agu.ng is also unveiling a new chapter with the introduction of women’s wear, thoughtfully designed with the same commitment to quality, fit, and sophistication.
Beloved bestsellers like the Inzane briefs and the Agu & Sons Ltd collection—featuring belts, loafers, and cargo shorts- continue to define the brand’s effortless approach to modern style.
With a beautifully designed, easy-to-use online store, Agu.ng makes it simple to shop premium fashion whether you’re visiting in person or browsing online.
The goal isn’t just expansion; it’s meaningful evolution.
