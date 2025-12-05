Connect with us

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Begin Their Journey With a Blue-Hued Introduction Ceremony

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Begin Their Journey With a Blue-Hued Introduction Ceremony

Akin and Kiky turn their introduction ceremony into a stylish soft-launch of their wedding journey, giving fashion lovers plenty to swoon over.
2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

You know we just have to start this by saying, First of all, introduction! And then follow it with a loud, joyful scream because the wedding festivities of Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus have officially begun, and of course, they began in style and plenty of love.

Naturally, you can trust these two fashion lovers to arrive looking the part. They came fully prepared in rich shades of blue, serving looks that set the perfect tone for their celebration. We’ve got all the details for you. You know we never miss those.

Let’s start with Kiky. She looked stunning in a corset top covered in beads in varying tones of blue and teal, forming patterns and soft highlights across the bodice. Her skirt, matching in blue with hints of teal and turquoise, was the real showstopper, complete with dramatic tiered peplum on one side that created striking asymmetry before tapering into a fitted mermaid silhouette. She topped it off with a blue damask gele. For accessories, she kept things simple: silver jewellery, a collar necklace, a metallic clutch, a stack of rings — including the engagement ring — and silver shoes.

Akin Faminu, ever consistent with his style, wore a blue agbada featuring layered patchwork in multiple shades (royal, navy, electric and light blue) arranged in geometric forms — stripes, checks and abstract cuts. With his customised fila, a walking stick with a gold-carved handle, aviator sunglasses and black beaded necklaces, he stepped fully into his groom-era confidence.

Akin and Kiky, who got engaged in a beautiful proposal in the romantic city of Paris, are now stepping into their journey to forever with their introduction ceremony.

If you’re wondering what an introduction is, it’s the first event in a Nigerian wedding — a gathering where the couple’s immediate families meet properly for the first time. In Igbo culture, which is Kiky’s heritage, it is called Iku Aka.

Enjoy more photos from their introduction below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

