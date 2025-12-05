Kristen Bell’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is the Feel-Good Clip of the Week

If there’s one thing we love about The Jennifer Hudson Show, it’s the Spirit Tunnel — that joyful hallway of singing, clapping and pure good vibes. And this week’s guest, Kristen Bell, gave us a walk-and-dance moment that felt like a mini celebration on its own.

Kristen — who currently stars in the romcom series “Nobody Wants This” — stepped into the tunnel in a sleek, off-the-shoulder dark green satin dress paired with tall black boots, a combination that looked festive and neatly put-together without trying too hard. The moment she walked in, she lit up, greeting the staff with a wide grin that set the tone instantly.

As the crew belted out their chant (“Kristen Bell is at the J. Hud Show!”), she matched their beat with cheerful claps and a playful bounce in her step. Before long, her walk shifted into a lively groove — shoulder dips, spirited strides, and the kind of movement that shows she’s genuinely enjoying the moment. She paused to high-five the staff lined up on both sides, meeting the tunnel’s fun with her usual warmth and wit.

By the time she reached the end, it felt less like a standard TV entrance and more like a quick burst of celebration.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make an entrance without overdoing it, Kristen just showed us how it’s done.