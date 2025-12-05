BN TV
Kristen Bell’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is the Feel-Good Clip of the Week
Kristen Bell, star of the romcom series Nobody Wants This, brings charm and humour to her Spirit Tunnel walk on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
If there’s one thing we love about The Jennifer Hudson Show, it’s the Spirit Tunnel — that joyful hallway of singing, clapping and pure good vibes. And this week’s guest, Kristen Bell, gave us a walk-and-dance moment that felt like a mini celebration on its own.
Kristen — who currently stars in the romcom series “Nobody Wants This” — stepped into the tunnel in a sleek, off-the-shoulder dark green satin dress paired with tall black boots, a combination that looked festive and neatly put-together without trying too hard. The moment she walked in, she lit up, greeting the staff with a wide grin that set the tone instantly.
As the crew belted out their chant (“Kristen Bell is at the J. Hud Show!”), she matched their beat with cheerful claps and a playful bounce in her step. Before long, her walk shifted into a lively groove — shoulder dips, spirited strides, and the kind of movement that shows she’s genuinely enjoying the moment. She paused to high-five the staff lined up on both sides, meeting the tunnel’s fun with her usual warmth and wit.
By the time she reached the end, it felt less like a standard TV entrance and more like a quick burst of celebration.
If you’ve ever wondered how to make an entrance without overdoing it, Kristen just showed us how it’s done.
