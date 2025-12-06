Nnamdi’s Mum Played The Perfect Matchmaker After Seeing Ada’s Photo on a Calendar!

Even though we sometimes try to shy away from the saying “mothers know best,” this truth still finds its way into our lives in the most heartwarming ways. In Nnamdi’s case, his mum was the beautiful bridge that led him to his forever love, Ada.

She had seen a photo of Ada in her uncle’s office, and the moment she realised Ada was single, she didn’t hesitate. She took Ada’s number and handed it straight to Nnamdi – A true matchmaker in action! Some interesting things happened along the line, and you’ll have to keep reading to get all the tea. Now, the lovebirds sealed their union in an enchanting destination white wedding in the heart of Cancun, Mexico. They both looked effortlessly radiant, elegant and definitely head over heels in love. Ada donned three fabulous outfits with Nnamdi continuously looking dapper in his crisp suit beside her. Their wedding photos are just as beautiful as their love story, and we’re so glad Nnamdi’s mum spotted this sweet union from the very beginning. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ada:

It started with a calendar! You know, one of those souvenirs they give at events. My family photo was in a calendar posted at my uncle’s office in Nigeria. Nnamdi’s mother noticed the calendar and asked about my status. And of course, she got the number once she got the right answer. Our Nigerian parents are so persistent. As you would expect, Nnamdi’s mother would not let him rest until he made the call. Both Nnamdi and I lived in the US. He finally decided to contact me via text. I he did not respond because I was overwhelmed with constant messages and calls from family members trying to introduce me to prospects.

Nnamdi decided to call a few days later. And guess what, I did not pick up! I tell Nnamdi all the time that the reason we have a happy ending is because he left a voicemail. Something compelled me to listen to it right away. Nnamdi sounded sincere and warm, prompting me to return his call immediately. We spoke for around an hour, ranging from topics about ourselves, careers, the pressure parents were putting on children to get married, among other things. After talking daily for a week, I proposed we stay friends due to the long distance, and Nnamdi agreed. Following about a week’s break, our frequent conversations picked up where we left off, talking every day for a month, during which we felt increasingly sure we were meant for each other. As you might expect, what followed is now a part of history!

