Did Anita Ukah’s Black Tie Look Steal the Show at “Reel Love” Premiere?

Anita Ukah's Black Tie Look Steal the Show at "Reel Love" Premiere?

Some people follow a dress code to the letter. Others understand the assignment and make it their own. Anita Ukah did the latter at the “Reel Lovepremiere, showing up in a black satin and lace number that was elegant and striking.

With pearl accessories, open-toe heels, and a soft, refined beauty look, Anita let the dress do exactly what it was meant to do: stand out in the best way.

Swipe to see more of her look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

