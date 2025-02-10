Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Timini Egbuson, Funke Akindele & More Bring Black Tie Elegance to "Reel Love" Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ella’s Home Is Slipping Away, Can She Stop It? Find Out in Episode 9 of "A Heart on the Line"

Events Movies & TV Promotions

The Leading Woman Show Season 3 is set to Champion Gender-Balanced Leadership in Nigeria

Movies Movies & TV Promotions

"No Limits": Netflix Promises a Year of Unforgettable Entertainment

Movies & TV Nollywood

A Night of Romance & Cinema: The Cutest Pyjama-Chic Looks From Summer Rain Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Michael B.Jordan Plays Twin Brothers in Ryan Coogler's New Horror Film "Sinners"

Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

A New Era of Storytelling: That Good Media Introduces Motion Pictures Division and Global Film Festival

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

What Happens When Yomi’s Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of "A Heart on the Line"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello & Sam Dede Star in 'Red Line' – A Gripping Drama Tackling University Issues

Movies & TV Scoop

Toni Tones Is Bringing Lara Back in 'Lara Unlimited,' the Spin-Off of 'The Smart Money Woman'

Movies & TV

Timini Egbuson, Funke Akindele & More Bring Black Tie Elegance to “Reel Love” Premiere

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood stars stepped out last night for the “Reel Love” premiere, bringing glamour, style, and a touch of romance ahead of its February 14th cinema release. With a Black Tie dress code in place, the cast and guests made sure to dress the part.

Lead actor and co-executive producer Timini Egbuson made a statement in a deep burgundy velvet blazer with an asymmetric lapel, giving classic black tie a bold upgrade.

Dakore EgbusonAkande brought a refreshing pop of colour in a stunning pink power suit, with a blazer dripping in shimmering embellishments that added just the right amount of sparkle. She layered it over a simple white top. With perfectly matched nails and a short, chic hairstyle, she effortlessly balanced elegance and boldness.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Ife Olujuyigbe, “Reel Love” boasts a stellar cast including Shaffy Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Jay On Air, Hermes Iyele, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Efa Iwara, Lilian Afegbai, and TJ Omusuku. The film promises a mix of love, drama, and unexpected twists—just in time for Valentine’s season.

Here’s how the cast and guests showed up.

TJ Omusuku

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TJ Omusuku (@tj_the_creative)

Funke Akindele

Timini Egbuson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

Jay On Air

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph Onaolapo (@jay_onair)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Sheggz Olusemo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

Tijani Aboh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIJANI ABOH ALEXANDER (@iamtjan_)

Uzee Usman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uzee Usman (@uzee_usman)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Eze Somtochukwu Chidubem

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eze Somtochukwu Chidubem (@somtoeze)

Hermes Iyele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Idia Aisen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Veekee James Atere and Femi Atere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Hawa Magaji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Edit Magazine (@rededitmagazine)

Bambam and Teddy A

Highlights from the premiere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php