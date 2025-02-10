Timini Egbuson, Funke Akindele & More Bring Black Tie Elegance to “Reel Love” Premiere

Nollywood stars stepped out last night for the “Reel Love” premiere, bringing glamour, style, and a touch of romance ahead of its February 14th cinema release. With a Black Tie dress code in place, the cast and guests made sure to dress the part.

Lead actor and co-executive producer Timini Egbuson made a statement in a deep burgundy velvet blazer with an asymmetric lapel, giving classic black tie a bold upgrade.

Dakore Egbuson–Akande brought a refreshing pop of colour in a stunning pink power suit, with a blazer dripping in shimmering embellishments that added just the right amount of sparkle. She layered it over a simple white top. With perfectly matched nails and a short, chic hairstyle, she effortlessly balanced elegance and boldness.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Ife Olujuyigbe, “Reel Love” boasts a stellar cast including Shaffy Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Jay On Air, Hermes Iyele, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Efa Iwara, Lilian Afegbai, and TJ Omusuku. The film promises a mix of love, drama, and unexpected twists—just in time for Valentine’s season.

Here’s how the cast and guests showed up.

TJ Omusuku

Funke Akindele

Timini Egbuson

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Jay On Air

Lilian Afegbai

Akin Faminu

Sheggz Olusemo

Tijani Aboh

Uzee Usman

Stan Nze

Eze Somtochukwu Chidubem

Hermes Iyele

Idia Aisen

Veekee James Atere and Femi Atere

Hawa Magaji

Bambam and Teddy A

