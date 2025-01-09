Timini Egbuson Debuts as Co-Executive Producer for Valentine’s Day Film “Reel Love”

When fake starts to feel real, what do you do? How do you navigate the blurred lines? Timini Egbuson might just have the answers in his upcoming film “Reel Love,” set to hit cinemas this Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Ife Olujuyigbe, “Reel Love” promises a star-studded cast, including Timini, Shaffy Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Jay On Air, Hermes Iyele, Dakore Egbuson–Akande, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Efa Iwara, Lilian Afegbai, and introducing TJ Omusuku.

Sharing his excitement about the film, which also marks his debut as a co-executive producer, Timini said:

“Excited to finally share my cinema baby with you all. Reel Love, directed by my brother and mastermind @kayodekasum, and starring some of my favourite people in the industry, is packed with love, drama, and plenty of twists.”

Watch the trailer below