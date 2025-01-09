Connect with us

Timini Egbuson Debuts as Co-Executive Producer for Valentine's Day Film "Reel Love"

It's Official! Kemi Adetiba Announces "King of Boys 3" Sequel on Her Birthday

Craving Tasty, Soft Egg Rolls? Joyful Cook's Perfect Recipe Has You Covered

Qing Madi Pours Her Heart into "Favourite Pyscho" on COLORS

The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

New Season, New Conversations: Amanda Dara is Back with Open Up Podcast Season 2

Follow Cooking With Ijey's Guide to Making Soft and Fluffy Fish Roll Buns

Did You Miss These Timeless Classics by Majek Fashek and Ras Kimono? Watch!

Bring Ghana to Your Kitchen with Sweet Adjeley’s Ga Kenkey & Shito Recipe

Denzel Washington Just Added 'Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient' from Joe Biden to His Legacy

When fake starts to feel real, what do you do? How do you navigate the blurred lines? Timini Egbuson might just have the answers in his upcoming film “Reel Love,” set to hit cinemas this Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Ife Olujuyigbe, “Reel Love” promises a star-studded cast, including Timini, Shaffy Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Jay On Air, Hermes Iyele, Dakore EgbusonAkande, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Efa Iwara, Lilian Afegbai, and introducing TJ Omusuku.

Sharing his excitement about the film, which also marks his debut as a co-executive producer, Timini said:

“Excited to finally share my cinema baby with you all. Reel Love, directed by my brother and mastermind @kayodekasum, and starring some of my favourite people in the industry, is packed with love, drama, and plenty of twists.”

Watch the trailer below

