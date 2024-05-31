BNMeetTheStar: Atlanta Bridget Johnson on Growing Up in Ibadan, Áfàméfùnà & Working with Idris Elba

In this edition of “Meet the Star,” a segment dedicated to spotlighting talents in Nollywood, Atlanta Bridget Johnson talks about her role in the recent movie “Áfàméfùnà,” her multi-African roots, working with Idris Elba, and how her acting has evolved over the years.

Born in Zimbabwe, raised in Ibadan (Nigeria), and schooled in South Africa, Atlanta is truly an African queen. She says her diverse background has allowed her to “step into the shoes of another,” an essential skill for any actor. For Atlanta, acting is a form of self-expression and therapeutic – playing and embodying different characters allows her to explore emotions and “get things off her chest.”

In this interview, the Nollywood star shares her unique perspective on the character Amaka from “Áfàméfùnà,” challenging some common interpretations, and tells us about her role in the upcoming movie “Dust To Dreams,” directed by Idris Elba, and the exciting projects on her horizon.

But what if acting wasn’t in the cards? Believe it or not, Atlanta (a Chelsea fan) might have surprised everyone as a footballer. Read on.

Hi Atlanta, thanks for taking the time to chat with us today. We’re excited about the upcoming film, “Dust to Dreams” directed by Idris Elba. Tell us, what was it like working with him?

It was a great time. When I was first cast and everyone knew I’d be working with him there was a lot of hype and excitement. “OMG Atlanta! Idris Elba!” which I could understand, because of course, not everyone gets to work alongside an A-list actor, so yes it was a “big deal” but funny enough I wasn’t “star-struck” at all.

The project itself was exciting but he’s just a really cool, down-to-earth guy – both on and off set. A fantastic director with a great eye for storytelling – he’s a true force! The whole team got along really well and we just had fun working with him. Blessed to have had this experience, it’s going to be huge!

You have such a rich background, with roots in Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and South Africa. How do you think this upbringing shaped you and maybe even influenced your acting career?

I think having lived in different places allows you to meet people from all walks of life, gain new experiences, and learn new things, which all naturally can impact how you see the world – and for me, I think that can have an influence on your craft as an actor. “Stepping into the shoes of another” – as we call it.

Let’s talk about your incredible filmography. From your very first project to massive roles like Joy and Amaka, how would you say your approach to acting has evolved over the years? What has changed for you?

My approach has always been the same for me, it’s purely about being as truthful to the character and the story in itself as naturally as I can be. It’s important to truly connect for the audience to believe your performance – once there’s the slightest disconnect, it will read on screen so I try my best not to get distracted.

There have been moments where I’ve ‘broken character’ out of laughter (I can be a bit goofy) but I’m glad my ability to ‘tap back’ in is strong – in an industry where all sorts can happen on set. Focus is key.

You mentioned acting as a form of self-expression for you. Have some roles really allowed you to tap into that and explore different sides of yourself?

Completely. I just got off another set called “Nze N’ozo” directed by Austin Nnaemeka aka “SoundMind” where I played the lead character, acting alongside Uzor Arukwe. She went through a lot of trauma, pain, and death – so there were barely any days where I wasn’t breaking down on set. It was draining for sure, but in an interesting way it helped me get some of my personal feelings off of my chest too – it can be very therapeutic.

There’s this take on Amaka in Afamefuna that she’s a bit naive. Is there a different way you see her character that you’d like to share with the audience?

So Amaka was a bit of a controversial character. Some reviews painted her as a ‘villain,’ and there were comments revolving around her being a bit ‘confused’ – but for me, the intention wasn’t to portray her character in a negative light. There wasn’t much to work with regarding who she really was, we didn’t have much of a look into WHY she made certain choices etc. so I could understand the result of mixed reviews.

However, from my perspective I just saw a young girl who thought she could trust Paul, got her heartbroken, and realised what would make her happier – Afam. Being in a situation where it’s a matter of following your head or your heart can be confusing so if anything, I felt for her.

There wasn’t anything sinister going on at all. Not for me, at least.

So, acting has always been your passion, but was there a specific moment where you knew, “This is it, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life?” And let’s say if acting wasn’t your thing, what do you think you’d be doing instead?

For sure. It’s always been within me, but I think there were several ‘pinch myself’ moments that made me realise it was what I was going to do. Based on feedback that I’d get over the years, from my final year Drama performance as “Gollum” (Lord of The Rings) in school, to my first monologue performance in college as “Aileen Wuornos” – the infamous serial killer originally portrayed by Charlize Theron in “Monster.” I’ve always been drawn to stranger, more complex characters, so hopefully I’ll be able to showcase that side of me on the big screen soon.

I come from a family of creatives, from art to music, to writing, to design – So I know I’d still be in this ‘world’ – just not sure where I’d truly be as passionate as I am being an entertainer. Either that – or I would’ve definitely pursued football professionally years ago. Up Blues!

With all this passion for acting, what are you usually up to when you’re not busy filming? Do you have any hobbies or hidden talents?

I’m very laid back and usually at home a lot. I like my own space when I feel like being on my own so I usually unwind listening to music – it’s an escape for me.

Hidden talents? Hmm. Will keep that a mystery. 😉

What should we be expecting from Patience in “Dust to Dreams”?

Patience is similar to me in a way actually, she’s into DJ’ing (loves her music too), also laid-back but she’s a lot more of a Tom-boy and I would say our fashion sense is very different. She has an interesting dynamic with her twin as well, who’s played by the lovely Eku Edewor.

Eku was the first actor/producer that I met when I first got into the industry. She gave me a lot of advice and over time our friendship blossomed so our connection playing sisters came quite naturally on screen.

Besides “Dust to Dreams,” what upcoming projects are you most excited about?

I start another project soon, it’s quite grisly and pretty brutal – directed by Daniel Etim Effiong. We’ve worked together as co-stars but I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s like having him on ‘the other side’. Most of all, my character ends up in a chain of extremely unfortunate events – so just being a part of a story that throws me way out of my comfort zone is exciting.

Another confirmed job is set for September – called “Money in the Game” directed by Dimbo Atiya. It takes viewers into the world of Football management (which, of course, I couldn’t turn down).

Production was previously postponed but we’re back on track! Starring alongside Mawuli Gavor, Efa Iwara, and Enado Odigie – to name a few of the key cast.

We can’t wait to see what you do next. Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers?

I’m just thankful to have been a part of projects directed by some of Nollywood’s top directors, starring alongside familiar faces to getting to meet Nollywood veterans.

I’ve received unwavering support and love thus far, so I’m very grateful. Exciting times are ahead & know you’ll definitely be seeing more of me on your screens in the near future!

Lots of love.