“Òlòtūré: The Journey,” “Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2” & Other Titles To Add To Your Netflix Watchlist For June

This June, Netflix dives headfirst into drama, romance, comedy, and action with a stellar lineup of titles coming to your screens. Premiering on June 28, “Òlòtūré: The Journey” is a must-watch sequel that follows a courageous young journalist.

Going undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, she embarks on a dangerous mission to expose corruption. Her fight for survival unfolds alongside her struggle to forge a path to Europe.