“Òlòtūré: The Journey,” “Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2” & Other Titles To Add To Your Netflix Watchlist For June
This June, Netflix dives headfirst into drama, romance, comedy, and action with a stellar lineup of titles coming to your screens. Premiering on June 28, “Òlòtūré: The Journey” is a must-watch sequel that follows a courageous young journalist.
Going undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, she embarks on a dangerous mission to expose corruption. Her fight for survival unfolds alongside her struggle to forge a path to Europe.
Directed by Kenneth Gyang and produced by EbonyLife Studios, the series features a star-studded cast, including Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Stan Nze, Beverly Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.
Other titles coming to Netflix in June include “Moving On” and “The Good Doctor: Season 6” set to premiere early in the month. Family fun awaits with “Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2” and heartwarming stories like “Basma” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”
For those seeking laughter, “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution” premieres on the 18, while “The Accidental Twins” arrives two days later. Drama continues with the return of “Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2” and the second season of “Savage Beauty.“