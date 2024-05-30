Connect with us

"Òlòtūré: The Journey," "Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2" & Other Titles To Add To Your Netflix Watchlist For June

Credit: Netflix © 2024

This June, Netflix dives headfirst into drama, romance, comedy, and action with a stellar lineup of titles coming to your screens. Premiering on June 28, “Òlòtūré: The Journey” is a must-watch sequel that follows a courageous young journalist.

Going undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, she embarks on a dangerous mission to expose corruption. Her fight for survival unfolds alongside her struggle to forge a path to Europe.

Directed by Kenneth Gyang and produced by EbonyLife Studios, the series features a star-studded cast, including Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Stan Nze, Beverly Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.

Credit: Netflix © 2024

Other titles coming to Netflix in June include “Moving On” and “The Good Doctor: Season 6” set to premiere early in the month. Family fun awaits with “Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2” and heartwarming stories like “Basma” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”

For those seeking laughter, “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution” premieres on the 18, while “The Accidental Twins” arrives two days later. Drama continues with the return of “Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2” and the second season of “Savage Beauty.

