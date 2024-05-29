Movies & TV
Funke Akindele’s Upcoming Film “Finding Me” Has a Star-Studded Cast
Award-winning director and producer of “A Tribe Called Judah“, Funke Akindele is working on his next big movie project, and it has a star-studded cast.
Written, directed and produced by Funke Akindele herself, the film titled “Finding Me” features Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Omowunmi Dada, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Femi Adebayo Salami, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola).
This follows a string of award-winning blockbusters over the past three years, including “Omo Ghetto,” “Battle On Buka Street” and “A Tribe Called Judah.”
See some of the cast of “Finding Me” below:
Femi Adebayo Salami
View this post on Instagram
Shaffy Bello
View this post on Instagram
Efe Iwara
View this post on Instagram
Sharon Ooja
View this post on Instagram
Joseph Benjamin
View this post on Instagram
Tina Mba
View this post on Instagram
Dakore Egbuson-Akande
View this post on Instagram