Funke Akindele’s Upcoming Film “Finding Me” Has a Star-Studded Cast

Award-winning director and producer of “A Tribe Called Judah“, Funke Akindele is working on his next big movie project, and it has a star-studded cast.

Written, directed and produced by Funke Akindele herself, the film titled “Finding Me” features Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Omoni Oboli, Omowunmi Dada, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Femi Adebayo Salami, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola).

This follows a string of award-winning blockbusters over the past three years, including “Omo Ghetto,” “Battle On Buka Street” and “A Tribe Called Judah.”

See some of the cast of “Finding Me” below:

