“Savage Beauty” is Back for Season 2 | Watch the Trailer

South African gripping drama, “Savage Beauty” returns for its second season on Netflix on June 28. The six-episode series, produced by Quizzical Pictures, follows the powerful Bhengu family who will do whatever it takes to keep their beauty empire intact.

The new season picks up right where season one left off, and this time everyone is out for blood. Stately patriarch Don Bhengu (Dumisani Mbebe) is losing his grip of control over his wife Grace (Nthati Moshesh) and children Phila and Linda (portrayed by Jesse Suntele and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi) whose unpredictable acts are threatening to tear the family and business apart.

Eve Rasimeni, Angela Sithole and Oros Mampofu reprise their roles and joining the cast this season are veterans Tony Kgoroge and Abena Ayivor, as well as newcomer Lebogang Fisher. Also with them are Nthati Moshesh, Rosemary Zimu and Oros Mampofu.

Directed by Matshepo Maja, Harold Holscher, Rea Rangaka, “Savage Beauty” exposes the dark underbelly of wealth and power. A wealthy patriarch with a devastating secret manipulates his broken family back to unity while each member hides their power-hungry secrets, leading to infiltration by enemies and the destruction of the last of their true bonds.

“Savage Beauty” is written by Lebogang Mogashoa and executively produced by Lebogan and Harriet Gavshon.

Watch the trailer below: