Watch Chris Attoh, Kate Henshaw & Juliet Ibrahim in the Trailer for “Nine”

When a series of witchcraft-related murders plague Ghana, a grieving homicide detective and an elite, all-female assassin group must track down the killer before supernatural warfare is unleashed. This is what the upcoming movie, “Nine” by Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh is about.

Set against the evocative backdrop of Accra, Ghana, “Nine” delves into a series of ritualistic murders under the full Ghanaian moon. Guided by a U.S. homicide detective and a forensic consultant, the investigation leads them into a covert confrontation with a mysterious cadre of hooded female assassins.

“Nine” is an international fantasy thriller, from Silver Lining Entertainment with Angela White at the helm as producer and Vinny Curry as the co-executive producer. Directed and produced by Chris Attoh, who also graces the film with his performance, the movie stars actors from South Africa, Nigeria, America, and Ghana, including Kate Henshaw, Rosemary Zimu, Chris Attoh, and Damien D. Smith. Other notable talents such as Chasity Saunders, Juliet Ibrahim, Adjetey Anang, Zynnel Zuh, Sika Osei, Gideon Kojo Boakye, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Pascal Aka, and Darlyn Adu-Gyamfi also star in the movie.

Watch the trailer: