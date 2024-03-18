Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Chris Attoh, Kate Henshaw & Juliet Ibrahim in the Trailer for "Nine"

BN TV Relationships

Get in Here! Abimbola Craig is Sharing Pre-Marriage Tips Singles Need To Keep in Mind 

BN TV Living

Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Discuss Domestic Staff in "Due Parenting Podcast"

BN TV Cuisine

Seafood Okra Soup & A Chat – Kiekie is a Guest on Episode 2 (S4) of Mercy's Menu

BN TV Music

Justin Timberlake Features Fireboy DML on His Latest Album "Everything I Thought It Was"

BN TV Movies & TV

Kunle Remi & Bimbo Ademoye Review Ajebo's Skits & More on "The Buffet"

BN TV

Watch! Funsho Adeolu Talks About Relocation, Nollywood & Politics with Teju Babyface

BN TV Music

Nothing Can Take Timi Dakolo's Joy in "Omo Ayo" Music Video

BN TV Music

New Music: Spectaniella - Love

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Kolaboy feat. Jayden - Ugomma

BN TV

Watch Chris Attoh, Kate Henshaw & Juliet Ibrahim in the Trailer for “Nine”

Avatar photo

Published

57 mins ago

 on

When a series of witchcraft-related murders plague Ghana, a grieving homicide detective and an elite, all-female assassin group must track down the killer before supernatural warfare is unleashed. This is what the upcoming movie, “Nine” by Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh is about.
Set against the evocative backdrop of Accra, Ghana, “Nine” delves into a series of ritualistic murders under the full Ghanaian moon. Guided by a U.S. homicide detective and a forensic consultant, the investigation leads them into a covert confrontation with a mysterious cadre of hooded female assassins.
“Nine” is an international fantasy thriller, from Silver Lining Entertainment with Angela White at the helm as producer and Vinny Curry as the co-executive producer. Directed and produced by Chris Attoh, who also graces the film with his performance, the movie stars actors from South Africa, Nigeria, America, and Ghana, including Kate Henshaw, Rosemary Zimu, Chris Attoh, and Damien D. Smith. Other notable talents such as Chasity Saunders, Juliet Ibrahim, Adjetey Anang, Zynnel Zuh, Sika Osei, Gideon Kojo Boakye, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Pascal Aka, and Darlyn Adu-Gyamfi also star in the movie.
Watch the trailer:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Oluwasanmi & Abigail Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the UK

BN Book Review: You Need More Than Dreams by Tolu A. Akinyemi | Review By Rose Mgbodichimma

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Dives into Haoma Worgwu’s Journey to Becoming the LinkedIn Queen

Dennis Isong: How Well Do You Know About Deed of Assignment in Real Estate?

Is The Legacy That Precedes Us A Burden?
css.php