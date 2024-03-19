3 Times Rita Dominic-Anosike Sported Nigerian Woman-owned Fashion Brands During Her Ghana Trip

Renowned Nigerian actress, producer and entrepreneur — Rita Dominic-Anosike joined the Women of Valour in gracious style as they celebrated women’s strength and resilient spirit during the ongoing Women’s History Month in Accra, Ghana.

Rocking beautiful hairstyles by the amazing Adefunkeee and makeup by Nancyblaq & The Glam Brushes, Rita served remarkable fashion moments throughout her trip. Let’s delve into her elegant style choices courtesy of some of Nigeria’s leading woman-owned fashion brands via these lovely shots by InnoLens:

She stepped out in a beige Wanni Fuga two-piece, paired with a matching bag during the Ghanaian Independence Day celebration.

She spoke at the Women of Valour event donning a red suit by Lisa Folawiyo

She rocked an elegant Lanre Dasilva mini frock

CREDITS

Bellaystylista: @ritadominic

Wearing outfits from Nigerian Female-owned fashion brands: @wannifuga, @lisafolawiyo_studio, and @lanradasilvaajayi

Hair styling- @adefunkeee

Makeup: @theglambrushes_

Video- @inno_lens_

