3 Times Rita Dominic-Anosike Sported Nigerian Woman-owned Fashion Brands During Her Ghana Trip

Adut Akech Bior's Vanity Fair Oscars No-Makeup Makeup & Ponytail Combo Deserves Your Attention

5 Fun Ways To Celebrate Women's Month On A Budget

You Have To See Adut Akech Bior's Showstopping Green Look To The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

Nigeria's Ada Eme Finishes in Top 40 at 71st Miss World + Highlights from the Grand Finale

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Renowned Nigerian actress, producer and entrepreneur Rita Dominic-Anosike joined the Women of Valour in gracious style as they celebrated women’s strength and resilient spirit during the ongoing Women’s History Month in Accra, Ghana.

Rocking beautiful hairstyles by the amazing Adefunkeee and makeup by Nancyblaq & The Glam Brushes, Rita served remarkable fashion moments throughout her trip. Let’s delve into her elegant style choices courtesy of some of Nigeria’s leading woman-owned fashion brands via these lovely shots by InnoLens:

She stepped out in a beige Wanni Fuga two-piece, paired with a matching bag during the Ghanaian Independence Day celebration.

 

She spoke at the Women of Valour event donning a red suit by Lisa Folawiyo

 

She rocked an elegant Lanre Dasilva mini frock

 

CREDITS

Bellaystylista: @ritadominic

Wearing outfits from Nigerian Female-owned fashion brands: @wannifuga@lisafolawiyo_studio, and @lanradasilvaajayi

Hair styling- @adefunkeee

Makeup: @theglambrushes_

Video- @inno_lens_

