Is Love Worth A Dime? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Discuss Love and Money

“Jennifer Lopez said her love don’t cost a thing, but is that realistic?” Well, we don’t know, but Akah and Claire Nnani have a thing or two to say about the role of money in love.

In this episode of their podcast, they explore the complex relationship between love and money, sharing their perspectives on how money shapes modern relationships and fulfils individual purposes in marriage. If you are curious about whether people marry for wealth or can be gold diggers in marriage, you shouldn’t miss this episode.

