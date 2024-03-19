Here’s A Recipe That Takes Soaked Garri from Basic to Extra

After watching this video, you might find yourself ditching your conventional method of soaking garri for this “Strawberry Milk Garri Soakings” recipe by Telande World.

Now your Garri Soaking has Got an upgrade with Strawberries & Milk

In this recipe, she uses milk, frozen strawberries, strawberry milk and some condensed milk as a sweetener. With some ice and garri, she makes a perfect garri soaking that’s far from your regular garri soaking.

Watch