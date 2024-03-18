BN Red Carpet Fab: See All the Stunning Looks from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

The 55th NAACP Annual Image Awards ceremony, held over the weekend in Los Angeles, was an evening of glamour, beauty and stunning looks. The star-studded event saw appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Usher, Keke Palmer and Damson Idris.

The NAACP Awards celebrates and honours outstanding achievements and performances of people of colour across various categories spanning film, television, music, literature and podcasts. Hosted by American rapper, actress and singer, Queen Latifah, this year’s ceremony featured a performance from Andra Day.

Among the NAACP Image Award winners were Tems, Davido, Lojay, Aleema Omotoni, a British-Nigerian author, and Damson Idris, who received the award for the outstanding actor in a drama series.

Watch Damson receive his award

As always, the red carpet was graced with beautiful looks from the award nominees and guests, with fashion taking centre stage. India Amarteifio, known for her role as Queen Charlotte in the series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” was spotted in an eco-friendly rooster foot-print dress, paired with a matching brim hat designed by Tolu Coker. She also received the award for the outstanding actress in a drama series.

Watch her give more details about her outfit

