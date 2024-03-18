BN Red Carpet Fab: See All the Stunning Looks from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Connect with us

Photo Credit: Keke Palmer

The 55th NAACP Annual Image Awards ceremony, held over the weekend in Los Angeles, was an evening of glamour, beauty and stunning looks. The star-studded event saw appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Usher, Keke Palmer and Damson Idris.

The NAACP Awards celebrates and honours outstanding achievements and performances of people of colour across various categories spanning film, television, music, literature and podcasts. Hosted by American rapper, actress and singer, Queen Latifah, this year’s ceremony featured a performance from Andra Day.

Among the NAACP Image Award winners were Tems, Davido, Lojay, Aleema Omotoni, a British-Nigerian author, and Damson Idris, who received the award for the outstanding actor in a drama series.

Watch Damson receive his award

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

As always, the red carpet was graced with beautiful looks from the award nominees and guests, with fashion taking centre stage. India Amarteifio, known for her role as Queen Charlotte in the series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” was spotted in an eco-friendly rooster foot-print dress, paired with a matching brim hat designed by Tolu Coker. She also received the award for the outstanding actress in a drama series.

Watch her give more details about her outfit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glamour Spain (@glamourspain)

See more stunning looks from the 2024 NAACP Images Awards below:

Damson Idris and his mum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Keke Palmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Queen Latifah

Devale Ellis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Kerry Washington

Arséma Thomas

Sheryl Lee Ralph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Usher

Taraji P. Henson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Idris and Sabrina Elba 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Halle Bailey

Fantasia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Danielle Brooks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Dule Hill & Jazmyn Simon

Yara Shahidi

