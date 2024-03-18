Connect with us

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun's Documentary “Where the Heck is My Period?” is Now on Prime Video

Watch Chris Attoh, Kate Henshaw & Juliet Ibrahim in the Trailer for "Nine"

BN Red Carpet Fab: See All the Stunning Looks from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Kunle Remi & Bimbo Ademoye Review Ajebo's Skits & More on "The Buffet"

It's All About Apologies in Episode 5 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

Uzee Usman, Eyimeyi Afolayan & Lateef Adedimeji Reflect on Set Life & Working with Kunle Afolayan on "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

Oluchi 'TheIboBlondie' Harrison is the Newest Addition to MTV Base's Culture Squad

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

Tems, Davido, Lojay & Aleema Omotoni Land NAACP Image Awards

Flawsome: Celebrating Sisterhood and the Beauty of Female Friendships

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Where the Heck is My Period?“, a documentary focusing on women living with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), produced by Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, is now streaming on Amazon Prime.  

Produced by Stephanie and Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the documentary features interviews with culturally diverse Nigerian women living with Polycystic ovarian syndrome and highlights the everyday struggles caused by the syndrome from gynaecologists, pastors, public figures, and native doctors.

This documentary marks Stephanie’s debut as a producer and is driven by her experiences and dedication to raising awareness about PCOS, aiming to dismantle stigmas surrounding this misunderstood condition.

Watch the trailer

