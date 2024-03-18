Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Documentary “Where the Heck is My Period?” is Now on Prime Video

“Where the Heck is My Period?“, a documentary focusing on women living with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), produced by Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Produced by Stephanie and Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the documentary features interviews with culturally diverse Nigerian women living with Polycystic ovarian syndrome and highlights the everyday struggles caused by the syndrome from gynaecologists, pastors, public figures, and native doctors.

This documentary marks Stephanie’s debut as a producer and is driven by her experiences and dedication to raising awareness about PCOS, aiming to dismantle stigmas surrounding this misunderstood condition.

Watch the trailer