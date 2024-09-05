Glow Fest 2024: Medplus Hosts Beauty & Wellness Festival to Empower Nigerian Women

Medplus, one of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical retailers, is proud to announce its upcoming event, Beyond MedPlus: The Glow Fest – A Festival of Beauty & Wellness.

Scheduled to take place on September 20, 2024, at the prestigious Landmark Event Center, this event aims to shine a spotlight on critical women’s health issues, including PCOS, PMS, endometriosis, infertility, and even the burden of combining work and homemaking, which have long been overshadowed by a lack of awareness and education.

The event is not just a celebration but also an urgent call to action. A significant number of women in Nigeria suffer in silence from those conditions, often worsened by the prevailing ignorance surrounding them.

Through “Beyond MedPlus: The Glow Fest”, Medplus seeks to change this narrative by providing a platform for education, awareness, and empowerment.

The Glow Fest will feature an elevated trade fair experience, Mindfulness & DIY sessions, networking opportunities and a dynamic lineup of panel sessions led by experts from various fields.



On Building Beauty Businesses in Africa, this panel boasts of beauty entrepreneurs like Subuola Oyeleye, founder of Beauty Hut Africa; Onyeka Ugwu, founder of Hello Perfect; Dabota Lawson of Dabota Cosmetics; among others:

The Mompreneurship panel carries a list of powerful women balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship, with panelists like influencer and podcaster, Nicole Chikwe; and Emelda O. Rufai, lifestyle enthusiast and founder of Maison Valor.

On the Mental Health panel, we have Pharmacist Veronica Okugbeni, Dr. Zion Ekundare and Funmto Ogunbawo of Ibi Ayo.

The Dermatology panel features discussions on beauty and skincare with panellists like dermatologist, Dr. Folakemi Cole-Adeife and Dr. Uju Rapu, CEO of Bel Fiore Medical Aesthetics.

The Women Matters panel, promises an enlightening conversation on women’s health issues with panellists like Dr. Chinonso Egemba, the Aproko Doctor; Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, actress, producer and founder of NGO, The Future is Her; and content creator and founder of Femme Health Africa, Ima.

All these panellists will share their knowledge, experiences, and insights with attendees, providing them with valuable information and inspiration.

Event Details:

Theme: Beyond MedPlus: The Glow Fest – A Festival of Beauty & Wellness

Date: September 20, 2024

Time: 10 AM – 4 PM

Venue: Landmark Event Center, Lagos

Register for the event here.

Ife Bakare – the Executive Director of Medplus, expressed the importance of the event, stating,

“The ignorance surrounding these health issues is literally killing our women. Medplus has recognized this and is committed to raising awareness and celebrating the strength and beauty of women through The Glow Fest.”

About Beyond MedPlus:

Beyond MedPlus is more than just an event; it is a movement dedicated to providing authentic skincare products and personalized skincare solutions. With a robust online presence and an in-store experience that prioritizes customer satisfaction, Beyond MedPlus has solidified its reputation as one of Nigeria’s top choices for genuine skincare products.

The Glow Fest is a natural extension of this commitment, focusing on holistic well-being and the empowerment of women across Nigeria.

Join them at “Beyond MedPlus: The Glow Fest” as they come together to celebrate, educate, and empower women, ensuring they have the knowledge and resources to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

