BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

The ever-gorgeous Chalya Shagaya, Director General of the National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies (NIAMS), graced the illustrious launch of Lagos Canvas in classic style.

Sporting a timeless Deola Sagoe masterpiece she first rocked about 20 years ago, Chalya courted attention all night long. The elegant little black dress is made of 2-toned Aso Oke fabric in the brand’s pioneering style.

Championing sustainability while staying fashionable, Chalya paired the blue-black piece with a neutral-toned facebeat, an elegant turban, pretty bracelets, and a gem-embellished court shoe.

In a heartwarming full circle moment, Chalya reunited with the iconic Nigerian designer of her first-ever purchase from the eponymous Deola Sagoe. She is wearing the same outfit from 2006, and it still fits like a glove! Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Meanwhile, the illustrious event was aptly themed “Made in Lagos“ and Chalya gave fans a backstory to her moment in the spotlight. On Instagram, she wrote regarding the theme:

I’ll explain. I was conceived in Lagos. And born in Lagos. Lagos Island to be precise. At the Lagos Island Maternity in the early 70s (yes!!! 👀 ). When I got the invitation for the #LagosCanvas event from @moabudu & the United States Consular General Will Stevens in Lagos, I knew there was no way I could go in my birthday suit (😂) seeing as the event was themed “Made in Lagos”, so I opted for my Deola Sagoe number which I purchased nearly 20 years ago. 2006 to be exact. Obviously made in Lagos by @deolasagoeofficial at the then Odua Creations studio in Lagos. So perfect!! #Vintagegold Now… little did I know that I would bump into the designer and artist (#DeolaSagoe) herself at the event. Her face lit up as we ‘clocked’ each other once I entered the room. I felt such an instant jolt of energy I’m wearing her art and she is appreciating said art on me?

From BellaNaija Archives, take a look at Chalya in 2009 at the ARISE: African Promise Collective event in New York, three (3) years after purchasing her timeless piece:

Talk about ageing like fine wine. How laudable is it that Chalya looks so chic 18 years later? Swipe:

