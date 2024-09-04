Connect with us

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Nigerian Artiste Recreates Queen Charlotte's Signature Hairdo With A Twist | WATCH

Chidimma Adetshina Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Miss Universe Nigeria: 12 Times Mitchel Ukachukwu Showed Her Style Steeze

Burna Boy Shines as African Giant in BOSS’s #BeYourOwnBOSS All-Stars Campaign

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

The ever-gorgeous Chalya Shagaya, Director General of the National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies (NIAMS), graced the illustrious launch of Lagos Canvas in classic style.

Sporting a timeless Deola Sagoe masterpiece she first rocked about 20 years ago, Chalya courted attention all night long. The elegant little black dress is made of 2-toned Aso Oke fabric in the brand’s pioneering style.

Chalya Shagaya in Deola Sagoe

Championing sustainability while staying fashionable, Chalya paired the blue-black piece with a neutral-toned facebeat, an elegant turban, pretty bracelets, and a gem-embellished court shoe.

In a heartwarming full circle moment, Chalya reunited with the iconic Nigerian designer of her first-ever purchase from the eponymous Deola Sagoe. She is wearing the same outfit from 2006, and it still fits like a glove! Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

Meanwhile, the illustrious event was aptly themed Made in Lagos and Chalya gave fans a backstory to her moment in the spotlight. On Instagram, she wrote regarding the theme:

I’ll explain. I was conceived in Lagos. And born in Lagos. Lagos Island to be precise. At the Lagos Island Maternity in the early 70s (yes!!! 👀 ).

When I got the invitation for the #LagosCanvas event from @moabudu & the United States Consular General Will Stevens in Lagos, I knew there was no way I could go in my birthday suit (😂) seeing as the event was themed “Made in Lagos”, so I opted for my Deola Sagoe number which I purchased nearly 20 years ago. 2006 to be exact. Obviously made in Lagos by @deolasagoeofficial at the then Odua Creations studio in Lagos. So perfect!! #Vintagegold

Now… little did I know that I would bump into the designer and artist (#DeolaSagoe) herself at the event. Her face lit up as we ‘clocked’ each other once I entered the room. I felt such an instant jolt of energy I’m wearing her art and she is appreciating said art on me?

Chalya Shagaya with Deola Sagoe at the launch of Lagos Canvas, curated by Mo Abudu

From BellaNaija Archives, take a look at Chalya in 2009 at the ARISE: African Promise Collective event in New York, three (3) years after purchasing her timeless piece:

Chalya Shagaya at the ARISE: African Promise Collective, New York in 2009. Photo from BellaNaija Archives.

Talk about ageing like fine wine. How laudable is it that Chalya looks so chic 18 years later? Swipe:

 

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @chalyashagaya

Designer: @deolasagoeofficial

Photo: @noble_igwe

Video: @bellanaija

