Khloe’s Look is the Ultimate Valentine’s Day Style Inspiration—And It’s Not Red

If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day style inspiration, you might want to take notes from Khloe‘s dreamy Lagos Canvas look. It’s romantic, effortless, and impossible to ignore.

For the occasion, she went for a soft pink dress that proved you don’t need the usual shades of red to dress for Valentine’s Day. The strapless design elegantly framed her shoulders, while three-dimensional floral details added a touch of whimsical romance. The interplay of blush and deep pink hues created a captivating contrast, making the ensemble reminiscent of a modern fairytale.

Khloe kept her accessories simple yet intentional, opting for gold statement earrings, a bracelet, and rings that added just the right amount of sparkle. Her makeup was flawless, with a bronzed glow and a soft nude lip that tied everything together beautifully.

And then there’s the attitude—poised, confident, and completely in her element.

Check out her look below.