Connect with us

Beauty Music Style

Yemi Alade Drops a Red-Hot Look for Valentine's Season | See Photos

Beauty Style

Coco Jones Brought Drama, Elegance & a Thigh-High Slit to the Grammys

Beauty Style

Tems' Stunning Grammy Look is Black, Gold and Pure Glamour | See Photos

Beauty Style

Funke Akindele Knows She Looks Good in This White Suit

Beauty Style

Brown Leather, Gold Accents & A Whole Lot of Presence, Kiekie Owns This Look

Beauty Scoop Style

Cynthia Erivo's Bold Pink & Green Look Has Us Obsessed!

Beauty Movies & TV Style

This Look! Genevieve Nnaji Serves Iconic Glam in a Tiffany Amber's Black Dress

Beauty Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Mademoiselle Tems Slays in Paris: All-White, All Stunning at Jacquemus

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Always Knew She'd Be a Superstar: Talking Confidence & Stardom in Blanc Magazine

Beauty

Listen! Adaeze Ayinbamaa's 30th Birthday Shoot is Giving Vintage Luxury

Beauty

Yemi Alade Drops a Red-Hot Look for Valentine’s Season | See Photos

Yemi Alade is turning up the heat for Valentine’s season with a stunning red dress. The Grammy nominee stuns in a fiery look that perfectly complements her new single, “Keys to Your Heart.” See the photos and get inspired for your own Valentine’s Day style.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s Valentine’s season, and you know what that means—red is taking over! From red dresses to red roses, love is definitely in the air. Kicking things off in style is Yemi Alade, who just released her brand-new single, “Keys to Your Heart,” and now she’s giving us even more to talk about with a stunning set of photos in a bold red dress.

The dress is a perfect mix of chic and daring. The form-fitting, off-shoulder design hugs her curves beautifully, while the high cut on the thigh brings just the right amount of drama.

To complete the look, Yemi Alade pairs the dress with gold jewellery that elevates the entire outfit. Large hoop earrings, stacked bangles, and statement rings add a touch of elegance, perfectly complementing the fiery red of her dress. The gold accents bring a luxurious feel, making the whole ensemble effortlessly glamorous.

Her hair is styled in an updo with soft curls and twists, a choice that keeps the focus on the off-shoulder neckline while adding a romantic touch.

Yemi Alade is serving confidence, style, and pure Valentine’s Day energy, and we are absolutely here for it.

See more photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php