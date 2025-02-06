EBlack Releases New Single “Money”

Connect with us

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

After captivating audiences with his hit single “Kolombi,” the vocalist, songwriter, and performer EBlack, also known as Mr. Onpoint, is back with another track titled “Money.”

A perfect fusion of Afrobeats and pop, “Money” showcases EBlack’s signature sound and talent for crafting hits. The song carries an uplifting message, encouraging perseverance and the pursuit of success. With its rhythmic beats and catchy melodies, “Money” is a track that resonates with dreamers and go-getters alike.

EBlack’s smooth vocals and dynamic delivery make this release one to remember. Whether you’re vibing on the dancefloor or reflecting on your hustle, “Money” serves as the perfect soundtrack to staying motivated and chasing your goals.

Listen below

