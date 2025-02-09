Nigerian Designers Are Taking Over NYFW 2025 | Here’s Who to Watch

Nigerian designers are making bold statements on the global stage, and New York Fashion Week is about to witness their brilliance! This season, all eyes are on Tia Adeola, Chuks Collins, and Onalaja, three powerhouse designers redefining fashion with their unique aesthetics and storytelling.

Tia Adeola

Tia Adeola is set to bring her signature ruffles and historically inspired silhouettes to the runway, merging Renaissance elegance with modern femininity.

Chuks Collins

Chuks Collins continues to push the boundaries of sustainable fashion with his avant-garde designs, known for their fluidity, structure, and deep cultural narratives.

Onalaja

Onalaja blends art and fashion effortlessly, creating intricate, hand-embellished pieces that celebrate craftsmanship, color, and heritage.

With each collection, these designers are proving that Nigerian creativity belongs on the world’s biggest fashion platforms. Who are you most excited to see?