Grammy Winning Tems Made a Fashion Statement in Metallic Jacket at Knicks vs. Celtics Game

Tems made a stylish statement at the Knicks vs Celtics game in New York with her chic metallic oversized jacket. The superstar combined streetwear and sporty vibes for her first public appearance since her Grammy win.
Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

Did you catch Tems at the Knicks vs. Celtics game at Madison Square Garden in New York yesterday? She made her first public appearance since her Grammy win, and let’s just say, she came through with the style!

Tems showed up looking effortlessly cool in a look that perfectly fused streetwear with a sporty vibe. She rocked an oversized, hooded jacket with an amazing shiny, almost metallic finish. The bold black and white abstract pattern gave it a really fresh, eye-catching feel, and the hood up is a total mood.

She kept the vibe relaxed, pairing it with a fitted top underneath and loose black pants. The whole look was chill but so well put together. Tems was clearly loving the game, with her “Me n U” music video playing on the big screen, and the camera catching her waving to the crowd.

But really, it was that jacket that caught our attention the most. We’re definitely taking notes for our next street style moment.

Check out more photos below!

 

