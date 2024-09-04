Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Over 250,000 Benefit from Ounje Eko, Alaafia Eko as Eko Cares Campaign Wraps Up Across 6 Health Districts

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Events News Promotions

Get Ready: HOMEX and BUILDMACEX Exhibition Set for September 3rd to 5th

Events News Promotions

Mamador Hosts Event to Encourage Women Toward Wholesome Health and Financial Opportunities

BN TV Events News Style

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Events Promotions

A New Era of Quality: Unveiling Hell Energy Drink in Nigeria with Shallipopi as its Brand Ambassador

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Music News Relationships Style

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style Sweet Spot

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Events Living Promotions

Celebrating Wellness, Comfort, and Community: Welcome the Fluidé Home Experience to Abuja!

Events

Over 250,000 Benefit from Ounje Eko, Alaafia Eko as Eko Cares Campaign Wraps Up Across 6 Health Districts

Written by the Eko Cares Initiative
Avatar photo

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

The Eko Care Initiative, spearheaded by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration, has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the lives of Lagosians through the successful implementation of its Alaafia Eko Healthcare Intervention and the Ounje Eko Food Security scheme.

Both programmes are integral components of the broader Eko Cares Initiative, designed to provide relief in key areas such as health, nutrition, transportation, education, and agriculture, to bring relief and boost the overall quality of life for Lagosians.

Alaafia Eko: Comprehensive Healthcare for Lagosians
The Alaafia Eko programme has successfully delivered accessible and quality healthcare services across the six health districts in Lagos, significantly boosting public health by providing health insurance and free medical outreach. In Phase 1, there were four locations per district while Phase 2 had two locations per district.

These locations were strategically selected within the 6 districts to maximise coverage and accessibility, ensuring that more residents could benefit. The initiative offered a wide range of services, including general consultations, maternal and child healthcare, immunisations, and health education.

By the conclusion of its latest phase in August 2024, Alaafia Eko had served over 19,000 residents, providing much-needed medical care to both the young and the elderly. More than 8,000 individuals received eyeglasses, with many beneficiaries being over the age of 45.

The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with beneficiaries expressing their excitement, offering prayers, and showing deep gratitude for the care they received. The joy and relief were palpable, as many residents were thankful for the opportunity to access free healthcare services that would have otherwise been out of reach.

Ounje Eko: Ensuring Food Security Amid Economic Challenges
The Ounje Eko scheme is a people-focused intervention to address hunger and ensure food security across Lagos State, especially amidst rising living costs. The scheme which recently entered its second phase, Ounje Eko continues to provide essential food items to vulnerable households, at hugely discounted rates, making a significant impact on vulnerable communities. With over 250,000 beneficiaries already reached, the programme is making staple food items more accessible and affordable for Lagosians.

Ounje Eko operates through three key components: direct food distribution to vulnerable households, to provide staple foods like garri, beans, and rice; the Ounje Eko Free Meal Programme, designed to ensure that the most vulnerable individuals in the state have access to at least one free meal per day; and the Ounje Eko Sunday Markets, where special markets set up across Lagos offer food items at a 25% discount to ease the financial burden on residents.

The Sunday Market scheme has been a game-changer, being the most far-reaching and particularly popular amongst Lagosians, with discounted food items available at 58 strategic locations across the state.

The success of the first phase of Ounje Eko is clear from the impressive milestones achieved, with 125,560 kg of rice, 43,637 kg of beans, 50,028 kg of garri, 222,881 loaves of bread, and 173,480 crates of eggs distributed. The numbers reveal the great impact of the food initiative on the lives of Lagosians.

Expansion and Ongoing Support of Ounje Eko Intervention
With the successful conclusion of Phase 1, Phase 2 aims to expand the reach of Ounje Eko Sunday markets, potentially opening more locations to serve even more Lagosians. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration says it remains committed to maintaining the 25% discount on all food items sold at these markets, reinforcing its dedication to boosting food security, public health, and economic stability.

As Ounje Eko’s second phase rolls out, residents are encouraged to take advantage of these discounted food markets. These initiatives demonstrate the state government’s commitment to the welfare of Lagosians, providing tangible support amid soaring living costs and inflation.

Stay updated on the latest about the Eko Cares Initiative and visit the Ounje Eko Sunday Markets closest to you to benefit from the impactful programme.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: How Parents Can Navigate Back-to-School Expenses

Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta

Mfonobong Inyang: Wisdom From Wakanda – Remembering King T’Challa

Pam Akpavie: Let There Be Space in Your Togetherness

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces
css.php