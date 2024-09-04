Over 250,000 Benefit from Ounje Eko, Alaafia Eko as Eko Cares Campaign Wraps Up Across 6 Health Districts

The Eko Care Initiative, spearheaded by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration, has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the lives of Lagosians through the successful implementation of its Alaafia Eko Healthcare Intervention and the Ounje Eko Food Security scheme.

Both programmes are integral components of the broader Eko Cares Initiative, designed to provide relief in key areas such as health, nutrition, transportation, education, and agriculture, to bring relief and boost the overall quality of life for Lagosians.

Alaafia Eko: Comprehensive Healthcare for Lagosians

The Alaafia Eko programme has successfully delivered accessible and quality healthcare services across the six health districts in Lagos, significantly boosting public health by providing health insurance and free medical outreach. In Phase 1, there were four locations per district while Phase 2 had two locations per district.

These locations were strategically selected within the 6 districts to maximise coverage and accessibility, ensuring that more residents could benefit. The initiative offered a wide range of services, including general consultations, maternal and child healthcare, immunisations, and health education.

By the conclusion of its latest phase in August 2024, Alaafia Eko had served over 19,000 residents, providing much-needed medical care to both the young and the elderly. More than 8,000 individuals received eyeglasses, with many beneficiaries being over the age of 45.

The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with beneficiaries expressing their excitement, offering prayers, and showing deep gratitude for the care they received. The joy and relief were palpable, as many residents were thankful for the opportunity to access free healthcare services that would have otherwise been out of reach.

Ounje Eko: Ensuring Food Security Amid Economic Challenges

The Ounje Eko scheme is a people-focused intervention to address hunger and ensure food security across Lagos State, especially amidst rising living costs. The scheme which recently entered its second phase, Ounje Eko continues to provide essential food items to vulnerable households, at hugely discounted rates, making a significant impact on vulnerable communities. With over 250,000 beneficiaries already reached, the programme is making staple food items more accessible and affordable for Lagosians.

Ounje Eko operates through three key components: direct food distribution to vulnerable households, to provide staple foods like garri, beans, and rice; the Ounje Eko Free Meal Programme, designed to ensure that the most vulnerable individuals in the state have access to at least one free meal per day; and the Ounje Eko Sunday Markets, where special markets set up across Lagos offer food items at a 25% discount to ease the financial burden on residents.

The Sunday Market scheme has been a game-changer, being the most far-reaching and particularly popular amongst Lagosians, with discounted food items available at 58 strategic locations across the state.

The success of the first phase of Ounje Eko is clear from the impressive milestones achieved, with 125,560 kg of rice, 43,637 kg of beans, 50,028 kg of garri, 222,881 loaves of bread, and 173,480 crates of eggs distributed. The numbers reveal the great impact of the food initiative on the lives of Lagosians.

Expansion and Ongoing Support of Ounje Eko Intervention

With the successful conclusion of Phase 1, Phase 2 aims to expand the reach of Ounje Eko Sunday markets, potentially opening more locations to serve even more Lagosians. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration says it remains committed to maintaining the 25% discount on all food items sold at these markets, reinforcing its dedication to boosting food security, public health, and economic stability.

As Ounje Eko’s second phase rolls out, residents are encouraged to take advantage of these discounted food markets. These initiatives demonstrate the state government’s commitment to the welfare of Lagosians, providing tangible support amid soaring living costs and inflation.

Stay updated on the latest about the Eko Cares Initiative and visit the Ounje Eko Sunday Markets closest to you to benefit from the impactful programme.

Sponsored Content