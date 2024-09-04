Here are 5 Ways the Flour Mills of Nigeria is Feeding and Enriching Lives Daily | Get the Scoop

It is a known saying that “mothers know best”, which is even truer when it comes to family nourishment. Mothers have always chosen to go with the best from the pack to ensure that their families have access to quality and nutritional meals, every day.

That is why, Mothers, across generations, often choose Golden Penny Foods for themselves and their families.

The Golden Penny brand has consistently delivered superior products to Nigerians, with a deep understanding of the Nigerian palate. Now, as new generations come of age, they too are embracing the superior quality that Golden Penny offers, continuing a tradition of excellence.

The Saturday morning fresh aroma of Golden Penny Pasta coming from the kitchen after the morning clean-up was inspired by the tradition of mothers who never compromise with their family’s access to nutritious and healthy meals.

This experience marks all food products from the Golden Penny Foods Brand, from every soup’s first choice, Semovita, to the rich, tasty spreads, the highly nourishing soy and vegetable oil, the superior quality Golden Penny flour, the brand’s great tasting & multi-flavoured Noodles and organic options of sweeteners.

Here are five ways Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), through its iconic Golden Penny brand, feeds and enriches lives every day:

Nutritional Innovation :

FMN continually innovates to meet the ever-changing nutritional needs of Nigerians. This is evident in the Group’s rich product portfolio, underscoring the brand’s understanding of the Nigerian taste and dietary requirements.

FMN has continued to offer top-of-the-line products from recent product innovations like the Amaizing Day Breakfast Cereal, with the nutritious blend of maize and other essential vitamins designed to kickstart your day to the finger-licking Chocoh spread and the bold & localised-flavoured Hot Hot Jollof noodles and Goat meat pepper soup Noodles.

From kitchen staples to exciting new offerings, FMN ensures there’s something for everyone.

Local Content Development:

Across all the Group’s five key value chains – Grains, Sweeteners, Animal Feeds & Protein, Edible oil, and Cassava Starch, FMN is constantly and consistently developing local capacities to aid Nigeria in the attainment of food security.

The Group initiated progressive agricultural interventions towards driving food self-sufficiency in Nigeria and introduced the out-grower program – a transformative and innovative agricultural intervention designed for local capacity development.

Hundreds of farmers under the out-grower scheme were trained and some were sent to countries like Malawi for further upskilling.

For instance, FMN participated in the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) and Backward Integration Plan (BIP) since its inception in 2012 through its subsidiary Golden Sugar Company situated in Sunti, in Niger state.

In maize and soybean value chain development, through one of the Group’s subsidiaries, Golden Agri–Inputs (GAIL), in collaboration with West Africa and Investment Hub (WATIH) and USAID FMN has made remarkable strides in developing local cultivation of maize and soybean.

The project was successfully and impactfully executed under the 3rd phase of project YALWA initiative where over 3,552 smallholder farmers were empowered to cultivate about 3,680 hectares of maize and soybean.

Avant-Garde Supply Chain Structure:

Innovation is at the core of operational and strategic changes at FMN. The Group’s use of technology to reinvent secondary distribution channels, and the adoption of a regional strategy approach for its products to ensure that the needs of our consumers/customers are being met, every day.

Also, FMN has established innovative solutions in line with its supply chain structure for better access, and to bring the Golden Penny products to consumers at their various needs locations.

Key operational decisions are embedded in the Organization’s commitment to innovating across various focus areas through research and real-time data that affords the business insights into what the consumers need and how to tailor products/services to meet these needs.

Consumers’ Nutritional Needs:

FMN through its iconic brand ‘Golden Penny’ has been a source of healthy nutrition for millions of Nigerian families for over six decades through innovation and constant product reinvention.

Every Golden Penny product is produced in line with consumers’ needs and nutritional requirements based on data garnered through a two-way research process. For instance, the Amazing Day breakfast cereal is fortified with 4 key ingredients needed for mental and physical development: – calcium, protein, dietary fibre, and vitamin A.

FMN has consistently utilized market data in formulating products that align with consumers’ nutritional needs and requirements.

Driving Sustainable Food Systems:

Through the FMN Prize for Innovation (PFI), the Group has invested significantly in SMEs within the Food and agricultural sector in its quest to entrench a sustainable food system in Nigeria.

Since the inception of the initiative in 2021, benefitting businesses experienced about 100% growth both in business scale and finances due to invaluable support and resources afforded to winners.

Every home needs a touch of Golden Penny to keep up with the tradition of healthy nutrition and superior-quality meals. No matter what your nutritional needs are or your dietary options, there is always something for everyone in the Golden Penny food basket.

Simply make a choice and you will be part of generations of people who make the best food choices for their families.

Sponsored Content