Get Ready: HOMEX and BUILDMACEX Exhibition Set for September 3rd to 5th

A Fusion of Construction and Home Design at Atlantic Exhibition 2024
Published

19 mins ago

 on

Mark your calendars for September 3rd to 5th, 2024, as HOMEX and BUILDMACEX converge at Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos for an extraordinary showcase of innovation.

This event is a must-attend for professionals in the home and construction industries, offering a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge designs, connect with industry leaders, and seize exclusive bulk-buying deals.

As an architect, interior designer, or builder, this exhibition is a gateway to transformative business opportunities.

Event Schedule:
September 3rd-5th, 2024

HOMEX Exhibits:

  • Interior Design Sets
  • Carpets & Rugs
  • Paints/Wallpaper/Murals
  • Kitchen & Bathroom Installations
  • Ceramics & Tiles
  • Home & Office Decorations
  • Electrical Appliances
  • Lighting & Chandeliers
  • Office Equipment
  • Solar Systems & Security Gadgets

BUILDMACEX Exhibits:

  • Real Estate and Properties
  • Concrete and Heavy-duty Equipment
  • Building Services & Tools
  • Electrical and Energy Products
  • HVAC-R Products
  • Smart Home Security Gadgets
  • Building Interiors & Exteriors

Don’t miss out on this chance to stay ahead in the industry. Join them at the Atlantic Exhibition 2024 and experience a world of possibilities that will elevate your business to new heights.

Register now and be part of this transformative event.

