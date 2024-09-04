Connect with us

Esther Nworgu Wins Nigeria's Second Medal at the Paris Paralympics

Get Ready: HOMEX and BUILDMACEX Exhibition Set for September 3rd to 5th

Mamador Hosts Event to Encourage Women Toward Wholesome Health and Financial Opportunities

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Get ready for the Fashion Xperience Festival in Port-Harcourt this October!

Roducate announces Marilyn Nwachukwu as the Overall Winner of Its Exam Success Competition-BECE Series 2024

Discover the Restoration of the National Theatre by the Bankers' Committee

Team Nigeria Steps into Summer Paris 2024 Paralympics with Hope & Determination

1 hour ago

Esther Ogechi Nworgu, Nigeria’s professional para-powerlifting athlete, has clinched a silver medal in the women’s up to 41kg category at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris. This marks Nigeria’s second medal of the summer games, following Eniola Bolaji’s bronze in para-badminton.

Esther’s performance was nothing short of remarkable, as she set two new Paralympic records with her final lifts of 112kg and 118kg. However, China’s Zhe Cui narrowly secured the gold by setting a new record of 119kg.

This silver medal adds to Esther’s impressive collection, bringing her total to nine medals across various international competitions, including gold, silver, and bronze.

