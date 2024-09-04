Esther Nworgu Wins Nigeria’s Second Medal at the Paris Paralympics

Esther Ogechi Nworgu, Nigeria’s professional para-powerlifting athlete, has clinched a silver medal in the women’s up to 41kg category at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris. This marks Nigeria’s second medal of the summer games, following Eniola Bolaji’s bronze in para-badminton.

Esther’s performance was nothing short of remarkable, as she set two new Paralympic records with her final lifts of 112kg and 118kg. However, China’s Zhe Cui narrowly secured the gold by setting a new record of 119kg.

This silver medal adds to Esther’s impressive collection, bringing her total to nine medals across various international competitions, including gold, silver, and bronze.