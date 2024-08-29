Team Nigeria Steps into Summer Paris 2024 Paralympics with Hope & Determination

Credit: Makingofchamps/Instagram

The 2024 Summer Paralympics officially commenced in Paris with an opening ceremony at the Place de la Concorde. This year’s 17th edition of the Paralympic Games will see over 4,000 athletes across the globe competing in 549 medal events spread across 22 sports over 11 days, from August 28 to September 8. Nigeria proudly participated in the parade of athletes, led by Lauritta Onye, a shot put athlete, who served as the nation’s flagbearer.

Team Nigeria will compete with 24 athletes in four sports: Para-athletics, Para-badminton, Para-powerlifting, and Para-table tennis. The breakdown includes five athletes in athletics, two in badminton, nine in powerlifting, and eight in table tennis. This diverse group of athletes is determined to build on Nigeria’s rich legacy at the Paralympic Games.

Nigeria has been a dominant force since its debut at the 1992 Summer Paralympics in Barcelona. Over the years, the country has amassed 80 medals—40 gold, 19 silver, and 21 bronze. The athletes, alongside seven coaches and five medical personnel, are focused on continuing this tradition of excellence in Paris.

As the Games officially begin, Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, sent a goodwill message to the team, urging them to make a statement of excellence and determination. He emphasised that the Paris 2024 Paralympics is more than just another sporting event; it’s an opportunity for Nigeria to restore its pride on the global stage.

“Paris 2024 is not just another sporting event; it’s an opportunity for Team Nigeria to show the world what we are capable of. Our athletes have trained hard, and they are prepared to give their best performance. We are here to compete, to win, and to bring glory to Nigeria,” John Enoh stated.

He also expressed his confidence in the athletes, believing in their potential to achieve greatness: “Our para-athletes have always been a source of inspiration and pride for Nigeria. I have no doubt that they will make us proud again in Paris. We are all behind them, and we are confident that they will exceed expectations and bring home numerous medals.”