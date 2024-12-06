Get Ready! The Lagos Shopping Festival is Almost Here | Everything You Need to Know

Lagos is set to sizzle this Detty December with the Lagos Shopping Festival (LSF), a three-day celebration of shopping, entertainment, and vibrant energy.

From December 23rd to 25th, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, will become the ultimate destination for all things fun, commerce, and culture in the heart of Africa.

The event, officially unveiled by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a sign off ceremony for Africa’s biggest shopping festival, the governor commented that it is designed to be a festival with a transformative experience that blends exciting shopping with top-tier entertainment while boosting local economy in the state.

According to the festival organisers, Chain Reaction Africa, the Lagos Shopping Festival is designed to position the city alongside global destinations like Dubai and Istanbul, known for their iconic shopping events.

What makes the Lagos Shopping Festival so special?

Shop, Slay, and Save Big

From a variety of top brands and luxury items to locally sourced essentials with great discounts, the shopping festival offers a wide range of options to cater to diverse needs. Whether it’s updating a wardrobe, redecorating a space, or finding last-minute Christmas gifts, attendees can explore plenty of opportunities.

Top-Tier Entertainment

What’s shopping without some live beats? Expect electrifying performances from Nigeria’s top stars, DJs, alongside energetic nightlife experiences and family-friendly activities that cater to everyone.

A Boost for Lagos

In addition to its lively ambiance, the Lagos Shopping Festival could provide opportunities for economic engagement and support for local businesses, aligning with Lagos’ status as a commercial and entertainment hub in Africa.

Don’t Miss It

This December, the festival offers 72 hours of continuous fun, shopping, and surprises.

Mark Your Calendar!

Date: December 23rd – 25th, 2024

Venue: Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan

Catch all the updates and join the conversation with #LagosShoppingFestival #LagosShopFest2024 #LSF on the festival’s official social accounts Instagram and X).

From shopping to music and all the excitement of Detty December, the Lagos Shopping Festival offers experiences that will leave lasting memories into the New Year.

