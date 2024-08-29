Connect with us

From the Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios Presents Farmer's Bride, Launching September 27th

When Love Strikes: Osas Ighodaro, Zubby Michael Star in Nigeria's First Football Film, Out September 13 | Watch Trailer

Exploring the Gripping and Relatable World of "Tòkunbọ̀" with Ramsey Nouah & Gideon Okeke

Get an Inside Look at "Broken Portrait" Featuring Teni Aladese, Taye Arimoro & Ngozi Nwosu

Olivier Rousteing's African Heritage Shaped the Balmain x Lion King Collection, Find Out How

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at 'The Betrayed' Movie Premiere in Lagos

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

"I Created 'Supacell' to Inspire & Raise Awareness on Sickle Cell" - Rapman on 'Supacell'

Tradeflow Africa Invests in Uche Chukwu’s ‘Wrong Number’, Spotlighting the African Creative Industry’s Potential

53 mins ago

FilmOne Studios, a leading Nigerian production company, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of its latest original film, Farmer’s Bride. This captivating period drama is set to hit cinemas nationwide on August 27th.

Alongside the launch date, Film One Studios will also be revealing the Teaser Trailer, Character posters and Full Trailer of the film.

Farmer’s Bride is a poignant tale set in 1980s Ibadan. Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew.

The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre (Gangs of Lagos), Gbubemi Ejeye (Far From Home), Femi Branch (House of Gaa), and Mercy Aigbe (Ada Omo Mummy), Efe Irele (L.I.F.E), Wumi Toriola (Aburo) who bring depth and authenticity to their roles, Farmer’s Bride is directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme.

“At FilmOne Studios, we are dedicated to telling authentic African stories that resonate with audiences both locally and globally,” said Kene Okwuosa, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Filmhouse Group. “Farmer’s Bride is a testament to our commitment to producing high-quality content that showcases the talent and creativity of the Nigerian film industry.”

Farmer’s Bride builds on FilmOne Studios commitment to delivering authentic African stories to a global audience. Following the success of Adire, a previous original film, FilmOne Studios is excited to bring to consumers Farmer’s Bride.

This captivating period drama showcases the talent and creativity of Nigerian filmmakers and further solidifies FilmOne Studios’ position as a leading producer of high-quality African content.

ABOUT FILMONE STUDIOS
FilmOne Studios is a Nigerian-based production entity focused on creating and producing stories originating from Africa for a local and global audience. It is part of the Filmhouse Group, a leading Media Entertainment Company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. They are involved in a wide range of mainstream commercial pictures, including international & indigenous language content.

They maintain strategic alliances and relationships with international studios, production companies, sales agents and distributors on the African continent and around the world.

Producing content that not only pushes premium African content but is aimed at building a sustainable ecosystem and pushing new voices, and visions to capture a 360-entertainment wheel.

